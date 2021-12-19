Lifestyle Asia Playlist December 2021: Pitchayatep Yuktasevi’s Dinner Party

As we ease into the festive season, Pitchayatep Yuktasevi gives us a glimpse into his playlist, which takes us from family favourites to some pretty vibey beats.

If you’re a seasoned reader, chances are you know the drill: it’s time for this month’s Lifestyle Asia BK Playlist. As is our custom, every month, we invite one of our favourite restaurants and bars in Bangkok — or one of the city’s cool cats — to create a personal tracklist exclusively for our readers to jam to.

This month, celebrating — drumroll — the inaugural launch of Lifestyle Asia BK’s first-ever digital cover, we’ve invited none other than our cover star to compile this playlist for us. Cue: Pitchayatep Yuktasevi.

Following the theme of our digital issue, A Family Affair, Pitch’s playlist is wholesomely eclectic. Perfect for anything from karaoke-night, to family reunion dinners, the tracks take us from classic oldies to new releases, with several multi-generational favourites in between.

An eclectic selection

“My taste in music is a bit of a mix,” he explains, “I’m heavily influenced by my parents and grandparents, so I do enjoy music from their period, but I’ve also had my share with contemporary music as well.”

True to any family-oriented playlist, we start off with the customary legends: Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. We’re told that the track Sway by Frank Sinatra is a particular favourite among all generations in Pitch’s family. “This is a track my grandparents really enjoy, and even my parents like it too. It’s the kind of song we can all listen to together.”

From there, we gradually move on to best hits by the Bee Gees, ranging from the iconic How Deep is Your Love, to some of Pitch’s personal favourites. “For me, personally, I like More Than a Woman, Night Fever, that kind of thing.” Apart from golden classics, the playlist is unabashedly romantic — a nod to the warm, loving nature of Pitch’s life at home. The tenth track, for instance, is Love of My Life by Queen “This is a bit of an odd one, but it’s between my parents. My dad loves it, and he gave it to my mum, that kind of thing.”

This is promptly followed by another Queen song: the tear-jerking Love of My Life. The thirteenth track takes a more modern turn, featuring Lover Boy by Phum Viphurit — though the play on love still remains. “Most of these are crowd-pleasers. They’re singalong songs, everyone knows them.”

A playlist near and dear to the heart

When asked if there’s any track in particular that holds significant meaning to him, Pitch doesn’t even need time to think it through. “Definitely My Way by Frank Sinatra. It was passed down from a very influential person who unfortunately has left us, and the track holds special significance for me today.”

In lieu of the upcoming celebratory season, the Lifestyle Asia playlist this month offers an ideal tracklist for family get-togethers, no matter young or old. “When I’m with the Mali new-gen team, for example, we’d listen to music on a casual night over cheese and wine, and just enjoy ourselves without worries. We’re quite versatile when it comes to music taste, and I think this playlist reflects that. It’s a nice little mix that spans quite a big period, with tracks everybody can enjoy.”

