Louis Vuitton unveils a 2 million Baht Vanity Mahjong set

Taking inspiration from the first mahjong box introduced by the brand in the 1950s, French luxury label Louis Vuitton has launched a new version of its Vanity Mahjong set.

The 1950s mahjong box set had a satin-lined interior. The box contained all of the 144 tiles, wooden rulers, dice, and sticks along with add-ons that are part of a Mahjong game set.

Louis Vuitton’s new Vanity Mahjong set

What does the set contain?

The new set reflects the high standards and the rich history of Louis Vuitton’s trunk. The box is made of high-quality wood and Corian.

The canvas bears Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram design. Trimmed in natural cowhide, the box has six pine green coloured compartments and two locks with buckles.

Including five extra tiles, there are 149 handcrafted tiles made of walnut wood and stone. Some of them are engraved with Louis Vuitton’s monogram flowers. The set also contains four wooden rulers, four wooden dice, and one round cube and plate.

What is the price of the set?

The 2022 Louis Vuitton Vanity Mahjong set is priced at THB 2,375,802.

The official website of the luxury brand says that the Vanity Mahjong set will only be available in stores.

Before the current version, Louis Vuitton released a Vanity Mahjong set with jade engravings in 2020. It was followed by an updated set in 2021.

What is Mahjong?

To the uninitiated, Mahjong is one of the most famous family games in South East Asia and East Asia. Of Chinese origin, the tiles in the game bear Chinese characters and symbols. The winner of the game is the player who gets a complete hand, which means getting all 14 tiles in one’s hands neatly divided into four specific sets and a pair.

The strategy game is also popular outside of Asia and has several variations in both gameplay and tile designs.

This article first appeared on Prestige Singapore.