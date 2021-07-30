If you own a dog, you’ll know that there’s no friend greater than your pet. Here are the most expensive dog breeds in the world.

Canines have always been a hot favourite when it comes to choosing a pet. Plus, dogs truly are a human’s best friend as they are not only loyal but also know how to soothe their owners after a tough day. Studies have also shown that even a short interaction with a dog has the power to release happy hormones in humans.

Moreover, people all around the globe are splurging on the purchase and upkeep of exotic and expensive dogs. Here are some of the most expensive dog breeds in the world.

Samoyed

Blessed with a thick, white, double-layered coat, this medium-sized Siberian breed weighs anywhere between 20-30 kilograms, if male, and 15-22 kilograms, if female. These expensive dogs have a life expectancy of around 12-14 years.

While a Samoyed can cost between US$ 600 (approx. THB 19,728) and US$ 1,500 (approx. THB 49,320), prime bloodlines may go up to US$ 3,000 (approx. THB 98,640) or higher. You have to brush its luscious mane two-three times a week. Samoyeds are vulnerable to medical conditions like corneal dystrophy and autoimmune conditions, causing healthcare costs to amount around US$ 4,800 (approx. THB 157,824).

Löwchen

Often referred to as “little lions” due to their resemblance to the mighty animal — with a full mane and plumed tail, Löwchens are one of the smallest dogs. Their life span is about 13-15 years and can be priced at anything between US$ 2,500 (approx. THB 82,200) and US$ 4,000 (approx. THB 131,520). These dogs weigh around six kilograms and are often very lively. Their upkeep can lead to spending a minimum of US$ 970 (approx. THB 31,893) per year.

Chow Chow

This dog breed, which seems like a cross between a lion and a teddy bear, is definitely a sight to behold. Originally from China, they live for around 8-12 years and can cost you about US$ 900 (approx. THB 29,605). Chow Chows weigh around 20-31 kilograms. Healthcare over their expected lifespan can cost a whopping US$ 11,000 (approx. THB 361,845).

English Bulldog

With its wrinkled face and a pushed-in button nose, you can own this dog at around US$ 1,250 (approx. THB 41,118). These friendly and expensive dogs live up to 8-10 years but are prone to health concerns, which can lead owners to spend about US$ 5,700 (approx. THB 187,501) on healthcare. A grown female can weigh around 18 kilograms and a male 22 kilograms.

Rottweiler

With a life span of 9-10 years, a Rottweiler can cost its owner US$ 1,200 (approx. THB 39,474) to buy. Meanwhile, healthcare bills can run up to US$ 7,800 (approx. THB 256,581) in their lifetime. These fearless and intelligent descendants of Roman mastiffs have a life expectancy of 9-10 years and weigh 43-61 kilograms — in case of grown male — and 36-45 kilograms, in case of grown female.

Afghan Hound

An Afghan Hound can cost about US$ 2,000 (approx. THB 65,784) and has a life of 12-18 years. Its long, silky coat sets it apart and requires daily brushing. Weighing 22-27 kilograms, the large dog is easy prey to conditions like cataracts and hypothyroidism. Hence, the healthcare costs can reach US$ 2,900 (approx. THB 95,395) throughout their lifetime.

Akita

Remember Hachi: A Dog’s Tale? This adorable breed of Japanese lineage owned our hearts in the 2009 drama film. Costing US$ 800 (approx. THB 26,317), they have a life expectancy of about 10-13 years. Prone to many health issues make their medical costs go up to US$ 4,500 (approx. THB 148,036) in their life span. A grown male weighs 45-58 kilograms, while a female weighs 31-45 kilograms.

Irish Wolfhound

With a life expectancy of 6-8 years, this family-friendly dog is an expensive one to own at about US$ 1,800 (approx. THB 59,214). This gentle giant can weigh anywhere between 47 and 54 kilograms depending on its gender. An Irish Wolfhound’s medical maintenance can be around US$ 7,700 (approx. THB 253,306) over its lifespan.

Lakeland Terrier

Initially bred in Northern England to keep away sheep-stealing foxes, Lakeland Terriers can cost its owners a good US$ 1,200 (approx. THB 39,476). This small dog weighing approximately seven kilograms has a life expectancy of 12-15 years. Its medical expenses can cost its owner US$ 1,000 (approx. THB 32,892).

French Bulldog

A cross between British Bulldogs and Parisian ratters, owning a French Bulldog would mean shelling out approximately US$ 2,000 (approx. THB 65,784). These expensive dogs weigh less than 12 kilograms and live up to 10-12 years. The best thing about this breed is that they don’t need any serious grooming and their healthcare can cost about US$ 4,300 (approx. THB 141,435) in their lifespan.