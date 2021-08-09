Thai Mother’s Day 2021: flower and bouquet delivery in Bangkok

Splurge on flowers this year for Thai Mother’s Day.

Flowers are a staple for Mother’s Day. With options like a bouquet of even the more traditional malai, you can’t go wrong with flowers. Even though the pandemic and the lockdown are making Mother’s Day 2021 a little different this time, with the right gift, sweet treats or even flowers, you’ll still be able to make Mum smile. Here’s where you can order flowers and bouquet delivery.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Zoe Schaeffer/Unsplash]

Prestige Flowers Bangkok

Make Mother’s Day special with Prestige Flowers. This unique bouquet features more traditional flowers like the jasmin that is found in a puang malai, but features a modern twist that takes it to a new level. Modern and yet somewhat traditional.

Love Me Flowers

With many options available from Love Me Flowers, the Baby Blue in a Box is one of their most unique products. Featuring a mix of flowers, their blue hydrangea brightens up the bouquet. Blue has always been a big part of Thai Mother’s Day and Love Me Flowers has made it a point to include it into their bouquets this year.

PÉTALE

Bigger is always better. The huge bouquet provided by Pétale will definitely win hearts over. In case you have forgotten the day, Pétale is perfect for you. They offer on-the-day delivery within 1-2 hours of your order through their website. They also have many options to choose from.

Lady Jane Flowers

Bouquets and flowers don’t always have to look the same. Lady Jane Flowers have included a twist by adding the bag to the composition, to make for easier transportation and contemporary style. Available in two colours, pink and blue, these mother’s day flowers are simple yet beautiful.

Homm Flower

Flowers don’t always have to be styled in the same way. That is exactly what Homm Flower has done. This beautiful arrangement features Mother’s Day classics like blue hydrangeas, but are paired with other, more neutral colours.

Ivy and Pollen

In this interplay between traditional and modern, both artificial and real flowers are in the bouquet box. This box is perfect for all the motherly figures in your life. They give you the choice of ordering the box and garland together or they can be ordered separately.

Craftmade Flower

Flowers don’t last forever, but memories do. Craftmade Flower brings you the perfect gift. The blue preserved roses make sure that the flowers can stay with Mum for a long time. They also allow for you to include a memory so that your memory, just like the flowers, can last forever.