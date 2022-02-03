Wonderfruit launches ‘From Scratch,’ an online store that will make you miss The Fields

Oh man, we miss Wonderfruit. Now, the festival organiser has launched From Scratch, as a means to help “keep the wonder alive.”

Launching today, From Scratch is now the official Wonderfruit store, selling a range of “thoughtful, limited goods to help you bring a little Wonderfruit to your place.” If this sounds like you and you’re craving to bring back the spirit of The Fields into your home, you’ll probably like what’s available.

The first drop is entitled ‘The Gratitude Collection,’ and is inspired by the Wonderfruit community. In its description, it is explained: “You, our community of Wonderers, are what makes Wonderfruit. If you are reading this, we are grateful for you.”

[All images via Wonderfruit]

Items include posters, puzzles, candles, and a ‘Disco Pineapple Cap’, and all are part of a one-time drop limited collection. Those who have been to the festival, will recognise a lot of the imagery, from the Solar Stage puzzle, to the Quarry scented candle.

Each item is designed to be part of the Wonderfruit story, but also support the team and community during these tough pandemic years.

Launched in 2014, Wonderfruit has been one of Southeast Asia’s most beloved festivals, with creativity, sustainability, and community at its heart. The last Wonderfruit festival took place in 2019, and Wonderers have been missing it ever since. We hope the Bath House candles will see us through until next time.

Find out more at From Scratch by Wonderfruit.