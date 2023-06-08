Baccarat unveils its first boutique in Thailand with a grand opening

Known for its crystal clarity, fine craftsmanship, and timeless elegance, Baccarat’s brilliance has made a name for itself worldwide. With that, Baccarat finally unveiled its first boutique in Thailand, which was celebrated with a grand opening.

Founded in 1764, Baccarat has transformed matter into stunning objects of desire for over 250 years. Started in Baccarat, France, the company has made a name for itself, winning numerous awards at World Fairs and international exhibitions. The small town in eastern France has become a symbol of the French joie de vivre, gaining much international recognition. Never ceasing to surprise the world with its genius craftsmanship, Baccarat continues its development worldwide, including opening its first boutique in Thailand.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Baccarat]

Baccarat Boutique in Thailand

Crystal Symphony, the importer and distributor of world-renowned crystal chandeliers and well-known home décor brands, launched the grand opening of Thailand’s first standalone Baccarat Boutique. Located on the third floor of Siam Paragon, customers are hit with a sense of that chic French lifestyle. The boutique’s white and black patterned floor tiles provoke an elegant feeling transferring you back to Europe. However, that does not take away from the brand’s brilliant masterpieces.

During the grand opening, the Baccarat Boutique showcased its most exquisite crystal collection from France as if it was an exhibition. The Eye Collection was one of the highlights, showing the uniqueness of Baccarat products. Elegant vases were adorned with flowers, and candle holders shimmered in the light. The wavy design of the Eye Collection produced an enchanting effect, capturing the magic of light. Besides the beautiful crystalware, the Crimson Room team created signature drinks specifically for this celebration. What a perfect way to capture the grand opening’s theme, as it was indeed “an unforgettable Baccarat moment.”

Baccarat Boutique, 991 Siam Paragon Floor 3, Rama 1 Rd, 10330 Bangkok, +66 086-378-4807. Open daily from 10 AM to 7 PM. For further information, please visit Baccarat’s website here.