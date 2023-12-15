First-time hosting? TikTok is the perfect app for discovering the best dinner party hosting tips.

It’s the festive season, so you know what that means: dinner parties. Whether with your friends or family, you know some sort of hosting will be happening this time of year. If this is your first time, it can be hectic, and even if it’s your 100th time, it’s always good to have a few tricks up your sleeve. TikTok is the perfect place to find some inspiration. Yes, you may think this app is where people mindlessly scroll. However, it’s also a fantastic platform for tips and tricks, especially for hosting. Who knows? Maybe after you find these dinner party tips, you’ll be in your hosting era.

From choosing the theme and decor to curating a menu, check out some of our favourite TikTok dinner hosting tips and tricks below.

[Hero Image Credit: Annie Spratt/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Libby Penner/Unsplash]

How to host the perfect dinner party this festive season, according to TikTok

Choose a theme

The unofficial TikTok hosting queen, Olivia McDowell, says to always “first choose your theme.” Setting the mood and tone of your event will make the planning process less stressful. Establishing a theme for your get-together will ensure everything will correlate and fall into place. For example, if you’re going for a Christmas dinner, the tone of your decor and presentation could be green, red, and white. The dinner table, for instance, could have an all-white draped tablecloth with pillar candles and some festive floral arrangements. You can check out Pak Klong Talad (Bangkok Flower Market) for some affordable flowers as it is the biggest flower retailer and wholesaler in the city.

Send an invite

Even if it’s a casual get-together, sending a paperless invite just adds a special elevated touch. Not to mention, it’s super cute and easy to make. You can utilise free sources like Canva to create the e-vite.

Always plan ahead

Whether it’s the theme, menu, or decor, it’s always best to plan ahead so everything can run smoothly. This means listing everything you need and arranging everything a few days before. Hosting takes a lot of time and energy, and when it comes to the actual day, you’ll want to enjoy it, too, instead of running around like a headless chicken. Therefore, always ask yourself, “What can you prep?”

Viral hostess Matilda Bea always tries to prep the night before. This includes sauces, marinades, and dressings. Bea also mentioned how she likes grocery shopping online for last-minute essentials delivered to her home that morning. Another thing she likes to do before arranging the food is to set the dining table.

Don’t over-complicate the menu

If you want to go all out, you can, but if this is your first time hosting a dinner party, keeping the menu simple is easier. The most important thing for a successful dinner party is leaving your guests full and happy. This means having appetisers, main courses, sides, desserts, and, of course, drinks.

When it comes to curating the menu, it all goes back to the theme. So, if you’re having a Christmas party, the perfect appetiser is a charcuterie board. For the main course, the traditional way is to roast a turkey or chicken, but pasta is always a good idea. It’s quick and easy to make, and you can prep the sauce the day before. When it comes to sides, a simple salad will do. The dressing can also be made beforehand.

DIY cocktail station

Hosting a party can be made much easier with a DIY cocktail station for your guests. To set it up, you will need different types of liquor, glasses, and an ice bucket. However, if you want to take it to the next level, you can also print out cocktail recipes for your guests to experiment with. Slice up any oranges, cucumbers, or lemons needed for the recipes before your guests arrive for easy assemblage.