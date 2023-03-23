The IKEA x Marimekko summer collection brings chic Nordic sauna vibes

The new IKEA collaboration with Marimekko will give your everyday life a touch of colour and a splash of Nordic sauna aesthetics. No, seriously.

As the heat starts to ramp up in the city, it’s hard not to feel like you’re in a perpetual sauna wherever you go. IKEA is leaning into the heat of the season but in a fashionable way. Its latest collaboration with Finnish company Marimekko is inspired by Nordic sauna traditions, but at the same time is also chic and colourful.

Bastua: the IKEA x Marimekko collaboration

The collection is named “Bastua”, which is Swedish for sauna, and has a number of items that can bring a little summer flair to your home—aside from the scorching temperatures, that is. Get out of the shower with the stylish and colourful rhubarb-patterned kimono to feel as if you’re at a hotel. The large carrier bag is also great for beach getaways to store your essentials, one of which is their brightly coloured water bottle to keep yourself hydrated.

Other highlights of the collection include a scented candle with notes of elderflower, rhubarb, and vanilla, a simple yet beautiful glass jar, and a colourful cushion to give some new colour to your couch.

One of the main recurring designs is the rhubarb, a common plant that grows next to sauna buildings in Scandinavian countries. Warunthorn Techakunakorn, the Director of Marketing and Design of IKEA Thailand, said that the collection aims “to inspire everyone to start bringing joy to their everyday life”.

The BASTUA collection is now available at all IKEA stores in Thailand as well as their online shop.