5 pet-friendly condos around Bangkok to move in with your four-legged babies

Green lawns, preventive flooring, and double walls: these are only some of the perks that pet-friendly condos in Bangkok could offer to your cats and dogs.

Since pets are the new children these days, it’s a fundamental right that you should not be forced to part with them. In Bangkok, more residents than you think are living with their four-legged friends illegitimately in a no-pet condominium. Not only is it against the community rules but the condo may also be unaccommodating of the pets themselves. Here is a round-up of some lovely pet-friendly condos that treat your babies like, well, real babies. You can lose the sneaking around and hiding from your neighbours.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Roberto Nickson/Unsplash]

5 pet-friendly condos around Bangkok for your four-legged friends

A pet-friendly condo from Origin, Brixton Pet & Play Phahol 50 Station is a low-rise condominium in Saphan Mai area. The condo doesn’t just allow pets, but they actually create facilities and utilise materials with to facilitate the life of your pets. For instance, melamine-covered furniture that helps protect scratches and special rubber tiles that help support your animals’ joints, all the way to common areas that have pet facilities.

Brixton Pet & Play Phahol 50 Station is located on Theparak Road, Sai Mai, Bangkok.

This is not just a pet-friendly condo, but it’s a condo where pets live well and healthy with hobbies to enjoy. Available from a one-bedroom to a spacious penthouse, the rooms at Whizdom Petopia are adorned with anti-scratch flooring, noise reduction walls, wicket doors, a pet balcony, and pet shower. The facilities extend from the cat-only Living Room, to the dog-only Relaxation Room, to a daycare service.

Whizdom The Forestias Petopia is located on Bangna-Trad Road KM.7, Samut Prakarn.

You can live amid luxury in the heart of Thong Lo with your puppies at The Monument Thong Lo. This elegant 45-storey condo defies the sky-high land price in the district with the concept, ‘luxury is space,’ and that includes spaces for your pets, too. The condo allows for small dogs not exceeding 10 kilograms in specific routes and areas of the property. The lush Dog Park offers plenty of green spaces for your dogs to roam.

The Monument Thong Lo is located in Soi Sukhumvit 55.

Metris District Ladprao is situated in a prime spot in Ladprao, with the MRT and large shopping malls nearby. Moreover, the high-rise condominium is made for pet parents with its tailor-made double walls which for soundproofing, Multi Pet Playroom with loads of pet toys, and the Cat Haus full of toys and furniture that are meant to be played, or destroyed, by cats.

Metris District Ladprao is located on Ladprao Road Soi 8, Bangkok.

Maru Ladprao 15 provides an intimate space for those with a four-legged friend to live in harmony with those who don’t have any. The areas are specifically labeled so that residents can come down and take a walk or relax with their pets without disturbing their neighbours in the Bark and Bike wash area and the Pocket Terrace.

Maru Ladprao 15 is located on Ladprao Road, between Soi 15 and 17.