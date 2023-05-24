Quattro Design rebrands as ‘qd’ after 15 years

Create an eclectic sensible luxury lifestyle at home with qd, “a one-stop design service” offering experienced interior designers and world-class furniture.

Beyond being a mere living space, the home holds deeper significance. From the design elements to every piece of furniture, the looks of one’s home represents its owner’s identity. With that, every single detail matters when it comes to building an extraordinary home, or at least, that is what Quattro Design believes.

Owned by Praowphan Laohapongchana, the founder has strategically planned to expand her business after 15 years of success by partnering with Pornada Nivatvongs. This business collaboration led to the rebranding of Quattro Design, now known as ‘qd.’ Besides the new name, more products have been introduced, and stores have been revamped. Let’s take a closer look to see what’s new about qd

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: qd]

Revamping the brand

Qd’s new image

Qd has created a new image that strongly emphasises harmonising consumer lifestyles through furniture and decorative household items. The brand stresses creating a multi-dimensional experience at home by incorporating design elements that elevate sight, smell, sound, and touch. Besides the gorgeous aesthetics, every piece of furniture and decor has its own practicality and function. Since attention to detail is the leading forefront of their brand, qd has scoured the globe to find the best products for their customers.

Global brands under qd

Qd has chosen eight global furniture and decor brands to meet each consumer’s unique needs and desires. For instance, qd Selected is a brand that offers well-sourced design merchandise worldwide. However, qd also has items from Industria Edition for those interested in Mid-Century aesthetics. Customers who love soy wax candles and environmentally-friendly incense can also purchase Natūralios idejas products here. Other brands offered at qd include Eichholtz, Prizmic & Brill, Casamance, 101 Copenhagen, and POLSPOTTEN.

Special services

Besides products, qd also provides project-based services, such as interior design, custom-made furniture, turnkey construction, and prop styling. Qd’s showroom has a ‘Material Library’ too, where visitors can browse for decorative materials, such as curtains and wallpapers to feel the texture of each piece. The flagship store has also been redecorated according to the global brand’s aesthetics. This will surely help customers get the gist of the vibes these companies try to convey. Without a doubt, qd is the place to go if you’re looking for premium luxurious interior products to spice up your home.

Qd has two stores, qd Flagship Store Sukhumvit 26 and qd Phuket Flagship Store. For a limited time, customers who add their Line: @quattrodesign can enjoy a discount of up to 40-60% at their Sukhumvit 26 branch until May 31, 2023. Please visit their website here for further information.