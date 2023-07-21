SCOPE Promsri crafts a modern luxury lifestyle the new generation

More than just a place to live, SCOPE Promsri is a condo that tailors to every resident’s needs so everyone can experience life at its finest.

If you’re looking for a modern luxury condo in the heart of Sukhumvit, check out SCOPE Promsri. SCOPE Promsri is an 8-story low-rise building with two commercial and 146 residential units ranging from 28 to 35 square metres. Not only is the project design timeless, but the establishment is pet-friendly and also offers homeowners many convenient services. These services include a 24-hour front desk and weekly housekeeping.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: SCOPE Promsri]

SCOPE Promsri

What makes SCOPE Promsri stand out from the other condos in Bangkok? Well, apart from its prime location, it’s the project’s design, quality, and practicality, according to Senior Vice President Pongpakorn Thamsubhong. With “life at its finest” being their concept, the establishment has meticulously selected materials from globally renowned brands. Guests can see these carefully curated elements in the common areas and every room in the project. Each room is designed in the “Promsri Edition” style and fully furnished.

Design of the residential units

Now let’s talk about the interior of the units. As the main target group is the new generation, the brand has thoughtfully designed the units. Besides checking the functionality criteria, the interior is beautiful and stylish, giving a sense of clean luxury.

Once inside, guests can see that their kitchen appliances are imported. The electric stove and microwave are from German brand Miele. There’s also a built-in refrigerator from Liebherr, another respected German company that has won numerous international design awards. The kitchen sink is by yet another German brand, BLANCO.

Moving over to the living room and bedroom, we have the ‘Prado’ sofa by Christian Werner and the special edition ‘Promsri Table by Ligne Roset.’ The ‘Prado’ sofa comes in three customisable colours: green, grey, and pink. The Promsri table was exclusively designed and produced for SCOPE PROMSRI by Ligne Roset. This renowned French luxury furniture brand has over 163 years of experience, and with that, this special edition will surely put your guests in awe.

As SCOPE sees the importance of sleep, every room comes with a bed and mattress from Simmons. This world-class company from the United States is known for its superiority in its state-of-the-art mattress technologies. Plus, homeowners are ensured a good night’s rest as the room features blackout blinds. The embedded acoustic film also reduces external noise by up to 30%. There’s also a 75-inch TV included in every room.

Facilities

The Promsri Community is the condo’s common area. This is the space where residents can chill and do various activities. This area has a fitness centre with equipment from Technogym and multipurpose spaces such as a rooftop and barbecue area. There’s also a jacuzzi, pool, and a relaxing onsen.

For further information about SCOPE Promsri, please visit their website here or call 02-821-5664.