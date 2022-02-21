It’s Pisces season: 10 Pisces celebrities to celebrate this month

Rihanna, Simone Biles, Daniel Craig, and so many more make up the list of Pisces celebrities this season.

Pisces, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the twelfth and final astrological sign of the zodiac. So, happy birthday to all the Pisces out there. Whilst each Pisces has their unique set of personality traits, Pisces in general are known for being the most sympathetic of the zodiac.

Doting on all things creative, emotional, and love – Pisces’ strengths include being empathetic, compassionate, and intuitive. But just like there are two sides to a coin, Pisces also have their weaknesses – their struggle with boundaries, the tendency to care too much, and being addicted to melancholy being some of their imperfections. To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five local and five international Pisces celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Date Range: 19 February – 20 March

Zodiac symbol: Fish

Zodiac Element: Water

Sign ruler: Neptune

[Hero and featured image credit: @urassayas]

