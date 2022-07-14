27 Questions: Up close and personal with model and actress Sabina Meisinger

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented and fascinating people. In 27 Questions, we interview notable Bangkok personalities, learning about their whims and aversions, important life moments, and their hopes and dreams, all revealed in about the same amount of time it takes to sit through a round of speed dating.

She first gained national recognition by becoming the first-ever winner of The Face in Thailand and Asia at just 19 years old. At 27, Sabina Meisinger is now a successful model, actress, and influencer rocking the front pages of magazines, billboard signs, and our TV screens.

With all the labels aside, the Thai-Austrian celebrity is just as beautiful inside as she is on the outside. Beneath all the glitz and glam of the entertainment industry, Sabina has remained humble, grateful, dedicated to her loved ones, and still finds joy in the simplest of things life has to offer, such as a morning cup of black coffee. These qualities have, and undoubtedly will, continue to contribute to her success both professionally and personally.

[All images courtesy of Sabina Meisinger via Instagram]

Here, we got to learn more about the supermodel, who is as open as she is sensitive, strong, and honest. From her guilty pleasures to her greatest fears and regrets in life, we dig deep into what makes Sabina Meisinger uniquely and utterly herself.

Name: Sabina Meisinger

Neighbourhood: Bangna

Occupation: Model, actress, influencer