4 Thai celebrities on where they want to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022

Everyone may still be staying home, but that doesn’t mean 14 February won’t be just as magical for these celebrities. Here’s where the Thai celebrities want to celebrate and spend time with their sweethearts on Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re simply curious about where your favourite celebs celebrate the season of love or looking for last-minute dating spots to hang out with your special someone, you’ve come to the right place. We asked four Thai celebrities where they want to or are planning to celebrate their Valentine’s Day. Here are their responses.

[Hero Image Credit: Instagram @junejuneeee; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @proud_olives]

Passaporn ‘Manao’ Leeissaranukul

Manao Passaporn is interested in having a perfect staycation in Cocoon Bangkok. Besides visiting cafes, having a romantic dinner date under the lights of the fireflies at Wanghinghoi is what she’s really looking forward to.

Chaloemphon ‘Oattsu’ Akkarapinyosakul

Oattsu Chaloemphon’s favourite restaurants such as Côte by Mauro Colagreco and Harvest are where he would find himself visiting on this special day. Besides, he craves a good sip of wine and cocktails at Mala BKK and Alone Together for some lovey-dovey spirit.

Patcha ‘Junejune’ Poonpiriya

Jua is at the top of the list for a fun foodie like Junejune Patcha when it comes to a special dinner date. She’s also a fan of bars and some of her choices are Bamboo Bar, Mutual Bar, and OFTR, her brother Baz Nattawut’s bar inspired by and named after his Sundance-winning film.

Oranicha ‘Proud’ Krinchai

The member of the Thai girl group Olives loves to pamper her taste buds with great food and drinks this Valentine’s Day. Aside from refreshing coffee at Bonci, Proud Oranicha has her eyes on restaurants like Giglio Trattoria Fiorentina, Sühring, Contento, and Void BKK for a lovely dining experience.