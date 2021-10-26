5 facts about Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, the newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Anchilee Scott-Kemmis is changing the perception of what a Thai beauty queen could look like. Here are 5 facts that you may not know about the new Miss Universe Thailand 2021.

It’s so easy for us to fall into beauty standards that the fashion industry has created. Whatever the industry labels as beautiful, many of us strive to achieve those. However, doing this unrealistically can take a toll on us mentally and physically. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis is an exception. She vows to walk on a different path in order to empower real size beauty. In addition, she’s constantly reminding us to unconditionally love our bodies and curves. Let’s get to learn more about her with these five interesting facts.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit Instagram @annscottkemmis]

1. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis is half Thai and half Australian

Anchilee Scott-Kemmis was born to a Thai mother and an Australian father. She spent her entire childhood and teenage life in Thailand before moving to Australia to pursue her bachelor’s degree. Despite being a balanced bilingual, she considers herself more of a Thai in terms of culture and values.

2. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology

Before returning to Thailand, Anchilee Scott-Kemmis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Sydney. Thanks to what she studied, coupled with her personal experience, her answers during the Miss Universe Thailand contest got her plenty of praise.

3. She is a plus-size model

Prior to this major achievement, Anchilee Scott- Kemmis was active mainly in Thailand as a plus-size model. She has been gracing her various publications and clothing brand campaigns in Thailand.

4. She played 3 sports in high school

This beauty queen wasn’t just an average varsity player. Believe it or not, Anchilee Scott- Kemmis was the captain of three sports teams: volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was even a part of Thailand’s national team selection, too.

5. She is a passionate body positivity advocate

Models are no strangers when it comes to competing in beauty pageants. They’re usually the type that fit into the beauty queen standard and what the judges look for. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis has certainly added to the new dimension of Thailand’s beauty pageants by challenging those perceptions, and she was able to speak her passion loudly on the stage. Hopefully, Anchilee’s new crown will give her a bigger platform in redefining beauty standards to celebrate diversity and individuality in Thailand and beyond.