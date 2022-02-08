5 Thai celebrities who are huge fans of BIGBANG

BIGBANG has won the hearts of all Kpop fans around the world — including celebrities. Thai celebrities are a big part of the community and they express their love and enthusiasm just like us. Here are some who made it to our list of Thai celebrities who are major BIGBANG fans.

The legendary K-pop group is coming back to claim its throne after its recent announcement to make a long-awaited comeback. With the ongoing concerns that BIGBANG may not return as a 5-member group, they already have all the K-pop lovers buzzing and at the edge of their seats. Now that they’re back in the spotlight, many international fans are consistently showering them with love and support, and Thai celebrities are no exception. Catching them in their ultimate state of fangirling and fanboying, here are five Thai celebrities who love BIGBANG as much as we do.

[Hero Image Credit: Instagram @bank_thiti; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]

Tu Soundtiss

If you’re a regular follower of Tu Soundtiss, you’ll know that this talented makeup influencer has shared her love for BIGBANG several times on her Instagram. She has a great obsession with the fan-favourite member of BIGBANG, G-Dragon. Besides the life-size cutout that she has in her room, she recently did a stylish and makeup cover of him as well.

Bank Thiti

Bank Thiti proudly claims himself as a fan of BIGBANG, and he’s another Thai celebrity who is very obsessed with G-Dragon. On multiple occasions, he could be seen wearing a black sweater with wording on the back that reads, ‘Why so serious?’. This quote comes from the lyrics of the rapper’s popular song Crayon which has all fans around the world hooked.

Thanearng Kanyawee

It’s an ultimate goal and the biggest dream for every K-pop fan to meet the K-pop idols they’ve admired for years, and it’s no different for Thanearng Kanyawee. A few years ago, she flew all the way to South Korea just to attend BIGBANG’s concert. Although she’s not the only celebrity doing this, her investment certainly earned nods of approval and proof that she’s a real fan.

Stamp Apiwat

Stamp Apiwat is another fan who would go the extra mile just to get close with to the band. He brought the most expensive VIP ticket for the BIGBANG 2015 World Tour [Made] In Bangkok concert and even attended the rehearsal and sound-check session for that golden chance to meet and greet the members.

Esther Supreeleela

This well-loved actress is at the top of our list of Thai celebs who love BIGBANG. Esther Supreeleela once confessed that her favourite is Taeyang. Back in the old days, she would also buy every BIGBANG album and postcards that were on sale. She loves them until today and we’re pretty sure that she still has a big merch collection in her home.