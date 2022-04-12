5 Thai celebs on where to travel for Songkran

Ever wonder where celebs go on holiday? We asked five Thai celebrities where and how they take their Songkran holidays. Here are their responses.

Whilst many people love to spend Songkran at home, others prefer to get away from it all and hit up beaches and or even travel overseas. Celebrities are no exception, so here is a round-up of where Thai celebrities want to travel this Songkran 2022.

[Hero Featured Image Credit: Instagram @gamsamsara; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @gybzygirlyberry]

Samsara ‘Gam’ Eamegdool

Diving is what Gam Samsara is really into lately, and the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan, Philippines is at the top of her list. It’s one of the Underwater UNESCO World Heritage sites that features a pristine coral reef ecosystem with a high diversity of marine life. Since it opens only for three months every year, this will absolutely make a perfect and unforgettable Songkran scuba-diving experience for her.

Wanida ‘Gybzy’ Termthanaporn

Before the pandemic, Bali used to be Gybzy Wanida’s go-to destination during the Songkran holiday. Given the fact that it’s not far from Thailand and has a super vacation vibe, she hopes to spend her time there again.

Piya ‘Giftza’ Pongkullapa

Unlike her bandmate, Giftza Piya wants a temporary escape from the torturing Bangkok heat. Any country with cool weather is enough to make her Songkran break a perfect one.

Kit Bencharongkul

Kit Bencharongkul is all about outdoor activities, and the destinations don’t matter. He said to us that snowboarding would be an excellent idea. However, heading to the beaches in the southern part of Thailand is his ideal for the time being as he’s currently occupied with work.

Pimnara ‘Uli’ Vonzurmuehlen

Uli Pimnara has no interest in travelling or celebrating this year. A good rest and quality family time are the only things she looks forward to.