8 things that shouldn’t come back for another term

We all heard the news that former Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has resigned.

Resignations are tough, especially when you’re 60-something. Anyways, here is a list of 8 things in Thailand that should resign too.

[Hero and featured image credit: Road Trip with Raj/Unsplash]

8 things in Thailand that should have already resigned

Thai review pages calling every bar not on the main road a “hidden bar”

It’s just a quick swoop into a soi and the sign is as big as day. We can even easily find the exact location on Google Maps. It’s not hidden. Why would a bar owner want their establishment — which requires customers to come in order to make a profit — to be that hidden anyway?

Your delicately-used gym membership

Life is so hectic, and you have never really found the time nor energy to go to the gym. It’s racking up in the monthly bills but “maybe next month I’ll find more time.” We know you will, but you can also resign it and set yourself free, as free as when the PM had to leave his seat.

Hawaiian pizza

It’s not even Hawaiian, and controversial may it be—pineapple doesn’t belong on pizzas. It’s wet and tastes fruity, and that flavour and texture profile should stay far away from a pizza. We understand that some people enjoy pineapple on their pizzas, and they’re entitled to their wrong opinion.

No-meter taxis

Look, we don’t care if it’s raining or if it’s far—you’re charging us by the appropriate, legal amount. No-meter taxis used to be very notorious among expats, and we had to make sure you don’t get ripped off. Well, it still is happening, but it’s nice to hear it’s happening less often.

Anyone parking on the second lane

Then the whole street has to wait for you, and your time getting bread or picking up a passenger is not more valuable than ours. Why? Why is anyone still parking on the second lane?

The rain

We love a little rain every now and then, but not a thunderstorm as soon as we are about to leave an establishment. Sometimes the rain turns into a whole flood, which gives us another whole set of problems. Intense rain needs to resign.

Excessive plastic

It’s a problem worldwide that should always be highlighted. When we order a boba tea to-go, we don’t think we need one bag for the ice, one for the tea, one for the topping, and a set of plastic cup and straw. This needs to stop; the environment begs of it.

Some BL series that exist only to capitalise off the LGBTQ+ community

Okay, so you have a story about LGBTQ+ folks falling in love, played by straight men with little knowledge of the community and its experiences, with episodes that are full of heartwarming moments but glossing over all the coming-out sessions, the negative things we have to endure from our families, the fear of not being accepted—all the hardships that LGBTQ+ community had to go through, basically. Love the representation, but it could be better. Resign, or reevaluate. Thank you.