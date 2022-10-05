Artists who Inspire me: Actors and directors Sky Wongravee dreams of working with

This may not come as a surprise to many, but did you know that Academy Award winning director Christopher Nolan is someone Sky Wongravee dreams of working with the most, even though he knows that it may seem too far fetched?

We all have someone we look up to, be it professionally or personally. There’s always a role model, a star, or an icon, that we dream of meeting and getting to work with.

This is definitely also the case with actor Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn, our Digital Cover Star this October. Once we asked the 24-year-old whether he had any artists he looks up to or dreams of working with, his eyes immediately lit up with excitement.

Sky has big dreams, as his list extends to global stars – and the first one he has even already met and spoken with.

Sky Wongravee’s Favourite Actors and Directors