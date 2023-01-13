facebook
Home > Living > People > Why are people gagging over the dress of Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022?
Why are people gagging over the dress of Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022?
Living
13 Jan 2023 02:58 PM

Why are people gagging over the dress of Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022?

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

Anna Sueangam-iam of Thailand is shining bright at the Miss Universe 2022 stage, and many are going crazy over her preliminary dress—with very valid reasons.

When it comes to turning looks on the stage, we can trust that Anna Sueangam-iam will be doing it correctly. As the winner of Miss Universe Thailand 2022, she has been giving us nothing but opulence and glamour, strutting her heels down and letting us have it. Since then, our wigs have been snatched, our skins have been clear, and the world is one step closer to peace.

Now, she is back on the runway on Miss Universe 2022. It’s just the preliminary round, but she’s already pulling out all the stops.

[Hero and featured image credit: missuniverse.in.th/Instagram]

Why are people gagging over Anna of Miss Universe 2022’s dress?

Image credit: @annasnga_1o/Instagram

Apart from looking absolutely phenomenal, the dress has a strong representation of her upbringing. Her parents are garbage collectors, so she grew up familiar with piles of trash and other recyclables.

The gown, named “Can Tab”, is tailored using discarded and recycled materials. It pays an homage to herself, her parents, and shows that items that is widely considered useless have their own innate beauty and value.

“Thank you all for seeing it, hearing it, and hopefully being that message of self-worth,” Anna says through an Instagram post.

People Miss Universe pageants
You might also like ...
Why are people gagging over the dress of Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022?

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.