Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Simu Liu, and so many more make up the list of Aries celebrities this season.
Aries, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the first astrological sign of the zodiac. So, happy birthday to all the Aries out there. Whilst each Aries has their unique set of personality traits, Aries in general are known for being the most optimistic of the zodiac.
Doting on all things optimistic, dynamic, and ambitious – Aries’ strengths include being courageous, passionate, and confident. But just like there are two sides to a coin, Aries also have their weaknesses – their aggressive nature, their selfish tendencies, and stubbornness being some of their imperfections. To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five national and five international Aries celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.
Zodiac sign: Aries
Date Range: 21 March- 19 April
Zodiac symbol: Ram
Zodiac Element: Fire
Sign ruler: Mars
It’s Aries season: 10 Aries celebrities to celebrate this month
1 /10
And Just Like That…Sarah Jessica Parker turns 57 this Aries season, and of course, she’ll make 57 look as fabulous as ever.
2 /10
Thai singer Waii celebrates the last year of her twenties this March.
3 /10
Are we surprised that Lady Gaga is an Aries? No, we are not surprised. Her ambition, her fiery personality, her energy – this goddess is the epitome of an Aries.
4 /10
We’ve got another fabulous icon in the midst, Jonathan Van Ness, aka our favourite hairdresser. JVN shows the world how radiant Aries can be.
5 /10
Apissada Kreurkongka, nicknamed ‘Ice,’ is a Thai actress, model, and presenter. She turns 37 this Aries season.
6 /10
It is only fitting that an Aries sang Happy, since this sign is arguably the most happy in the zodiac. Pharrell Williams celebrates his last year before entering the next decade of his life – his 50s.
7 /10
Next, we’ve got another Thai actress who is an Aries, Wannarot ‘Vill’ Sonthichai turns 33 this April.
8 /10
The Thai celebrity turning 37 this year is Thai actress, model, and producer Bongkod ‘Tak’ Bencharongkul.
9 /10
You may know him from Bangkok Breaking, Koo Za Rot Zab, or from the several shows and movies Sukollawat ‘Weir’ Kanarot has acted in. The soon-to-be-thirty-seven-year-old is also a model and singer.
10 /10
Celebrating his birthday on the last day of the Aries sign is Simu Liu, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first headlining Asian superhero. Despite a rocky start to his ascent in Hollywood, he is thriving. What an Aries.
