It’s Aries season: 10 Aries celebrities to celebrate this month

Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Simu Liu, and so many more make up the list of Aries celebrities this season.

Aries, this is your time of year. Today marks the first day of the first astrological sign of the zodiac. So, happy birthday to all the Aries out there. Whilst each Aries has their unique set of personality traits, Aries in general are known for being the most optimistic of the zodiac.

Doting on all things optimistic, dynamic, and ambitious – Aries’ strengths include being courageous, passionate, and confident. But just like there are two sides to a coin, Aries also have their weaknesses – their aggressive nature, their selfish tendencies, and stubbornness being some of their imperfections. To celebrate this zodiac sign, we’ve compiled a list of five national and five international Aries celebrities. Perhaps you can bond with your favourite celebs over your shared zodiac sign. Maybe you even share a birthday with them.

Zodiac sign: Aries

Date Range: 21 March- 19 April

Zodiac symbol: Ram

Zodiac Element: Fire

Sign ruler: Mars

