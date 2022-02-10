Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: 4 Thai athletes that we’re rooting for

Check out these Thai athletes who are holding the torch for Thailand at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

As one of the minorities in the Winter Olympics, Thailand rarely gets its global attention during the competition. However, these Thai athletes entered the winter edition of the games with relentless determination to make their country proud. Competing in two different disciplines, here are four Thai athletes who are pursuing Winter Olympic dreams and hoping to fly the nation’s flag high in the land of the dragons.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @chanloung.karen]

Mark Chanloung

Mark Chanloung is the only Thai cross-country skier who will be competing in a 15-kilometre skiathlon, freestyle sprint, and 50-kilometre cross-country skiing. The Thai-Italian athlete hopes to be the top among 10 Asian athletes and finish the race in the top 60. Not only is this his second time representing Thailand in Winter Olympics, but he’s also the first and only athlete to be participating in all three events at once.

Karen Chanloung

Karen Chanloung started her journey as a Thai national athlete in 2017 alongside her brother Mark. Besides the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, she has participated in various tournaments including the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo as well as world championships both in 2019 and 2021. She even won the international skiing tournament in Greece ahead of Beijing 2022. We’re rooting for her in the freestyle sprint and 10-kilometre cross-country skiing events.

Nicola Zanon

Nicola Zanon has overcome various challenges and disappointments before finally being able to compete in Beijing. Back in 2014, he didn’t make it to Sochi 2014 Winter Games and once had to take a break from skiing due to lack of support and resources. He became a carpenter for a while before he was qualified to compete in Pyeongchang 2018. Now back and better than before, he aims to do the country proud in the giant slalom and slalom skiing events.

Mida Jaiman

Mida Jaiman is another Thai athlete that we’re keeping an eye on. She’s only 19 years old and this marks her first-ever appearance in the Winter Olympics. Though the Thai-Swiss alpine skier didn’t pass the recent preliminary round, she’s proven herself to be a promising Thai national athlete with a bright future ahead.