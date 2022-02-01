Best dressed in Bangkok: Chinese New Year 2022 looks by Thai celebrities

There’s no denying that Chinese New Year is a fashion parade on its own. Here’s our rundown of some of the best Chinese New Year 2022 looks from Thai celebrities.
Chinese New Year 2022 has been a pure joy of feasting and fun with family, not to mention checking out which relative is the most fashion-forward in the gathering. Of course, Thai celebs were no different in flaunting their best Chinese New Year outfits on social media. Flip through the gallery we’ve curated from across the feeds to enjoy the best Chinese New Year 2022 looks from Thai celebrities. They’ve certainly ushered in the Year of the Tiger in class and style.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]
You might also like ...
Living
Best dressed in Bangkok: the best Halloween looks from Thai celebrities
Style
Best dressed in Bangkok: Bangkokians in ’90s-style bucket hats
Beauty & Grooming
10 nail art ideas for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day
Style
Chinese New Year 2022: Our favourite limited-edition fashion collections in 2022
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.