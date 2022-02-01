Home > Living > People > Best dressed in Bangkok: Chinese New Year 2022 looks by Thai celebrities
01 Feb 2022

Best dressed in Bangkok: Chinese New Year 2022 looks by Thai celebrities

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Best dressed in Bangkok: Chinese New Year 2022 looks by Thai celebrities

There’s no denying that Chinese New Year is a fashion parade on its own. Here’s our rundown of some of the best Chinese New Year 2022 looks from Thai celebrities.

Chinese New Year 2022 has been a pure joy of feasting and fun with family, not to mention checking out which relative is the most fashion-forward in the gathering. Of course, Thai celebs were no different in flaunting their best Chinese New Year outfits on social media. Flip through the gallery we’ve curated from across the feeds to enjoy the best Chinese New Year 2022 looks from Thai celebrities. They’ve certainly ushered in the Year of the Tiger in class and style.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @thanaerngnin]

Fashion Style People Chinese New Year 2022
