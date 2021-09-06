Best Dressed in Bangkok: what is everyone wearing to dine out again?

Be honest: did you go out this weekend?

As the dine-in ban was lifted mid-week and shopping malls, salons, parks, and more could open, it was hard not to go out and enjoy that little bit of freedom again. Whilst it’s still extremely important to stay safe and take the preventative measures, it was wholly refreshing in many ways, as many took the opportunity to dress up a little.

Whether it’s to flaunt a new outfit, your lockdown workout body, or a new comfort-driven sense of style, in this edition of Best Dressed in Bangkok, we’re looking at what Bangkokians wore to go out this past week. Of course, we assume they all wore masks and only took these off for the photo opp (you know the drill), but we can’t deny that we’re feeling inspired for this new season.