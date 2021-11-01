Best dressed in Bangkok: the best Halloween looks from Thai celebrities

We get to distract ourselves from our Monday woes thanks to the hot pics of Thai celebrities in Halloween looks. Here’s our rundown of some of the best for this year.

The spookiest day of the year fell on Sunday, and Thai celebrities didn’t miss that chance to show off their Halloween looks all weekend long. Various pop cultures had some serious moments, and obviously there was a lot of Squid Game going on. Thai celebrities definitely didn’t disappoint us with their looks. Here, we’ve curated a gallery of looks from across the feed for you to enjoy. Who do you think nailed the look?

