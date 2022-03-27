facebook
Home > Living > People > Blackpink Lisa’s Birthday: Our fave fashion looks from the K-pop fashion chameleon
Living
27 Mar 2022

Blackpink Lisa’s Birthday: Our fave fashion looks from the K-pop fashion chameleon

Browse gallery
Blackpink Lisa’s Birthday: Our fave fashion looks from the K-pop fashion chameleon
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Blackpink Lisa’s Birthday: Our fave fashion looks from the K-pop fashion chameleon
Living
Blackpink Lisa’s Birthday: Our fave fashion looks from the K-pop fashion chameleon

We’re wishing the global K-pop idol Lisa Blackpink the happiest birthday with a gallery of our favourite fashion looks of hers.

This year, the world-famous K-pop star flew all the way to Bangkok to celebrate her birthday. As a pride of Thailand, she was warmly welcomed back home and fans were eagerly waiting to make #TheLalisaDay big and proud. Here, we present you with a gallery of our favourite fashion looks from Blackpink’s Lisa. Flip through to see the beauty of this fashion chameleon whose versatile sense of style is a feast for our eyes.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @lalalalisa_m]

Fashion Style Kpop Lalalisa Blackpink Lisa lalisa manobal
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.