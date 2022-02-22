Home > Living > People > Spotted: Celebrities wearing Chanel at the ‘Memoria’ premiere in Phuket
22 Feb 2022 03:04 PM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Taking place at Amanpuri in Phuket yesterday evening, here are some of the best celebrity looks in Chanel from Memoria‘s film premiere in Thailand.

The film premiere took place at Amanpuri in Phuket, where celebrities gathered for the dinner hosted by Chanel in honour of the film Memoria by the well-respected director Apichatpong Weerasethakul. The guest list covered everyone from Chanel ambassador Tilda Swinton and film director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, over to singer and actress Violette Wautier, actor James Teeradon, actress Pat Chayanit, producer Beebee Eknaree, and friends of the house Aokbab Chutimon and Mew Nittha. This star-studded gathering gave us the chance to get a glimpse of the stars showing their appreciation for the arts and style. Scroll ahead for a closer look into the event.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Chanel]

Chanel Film Celebrities Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.
