Get to know Chefs Pitt and Gunn of the 'MAKE A DISH' web show
07 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Get to know Chefs Pitt and Gunn of the ‘MAKE A DISH’ web show

Vichayuth Chantan
Get to know Chefs Pitt and Gunn of the ‘MAKE A DISH’ web show
Get to know Chefs Pitt and Gunn of the ‘MAKE A DISH’ web show

Chefs are one of the staples of YouTube, and duo chef Pitt and Gun of ‘MAKE A DISH’ never fail to bring their charisma into the kitchen as they cook up a storm.

Chef Pitt is a talented home cook who won first place on MasterChef Celebrity. Chef Gunn is the runner up of Top Chef Thailand Season 2, with extensive experience working as a chef abroad and opening his own place in Thailand. Together, they created a web show titled ‘MAKE A DISH’ showcasing various recipes that people of all ages can follow.

Under SixTwelve Studio, the duo has garnered a lot of attention since the start of their journey. With their charisma, they never fail to boil down seemingly complex dishes and explain them in ways that any home cook on their first day in the kitchen could follow. Recipes around the world such as the pavlova or coq au vin are included in their latest videos. They also put refreshing twists into classic recipes, teaching the audience how to cook keto lasagna, Western dishes with Thai fermented fish, Italian-Korean fusion food, and more.

Image credit: Jacob’s Creek

And they’re not only great behind the screen, either. The ‘MAKE A DISH’ duo is very familiar with collaborations in various restaurants, proving that the meticulous details and charismatic character do translate well off screen.

Their most recent collaboration is with Jacob’s Creek wine and Maison Bleu, a quaint, peaceful French restaurant located in the heart of Sukhumvit. The challenge was to incorporate Jacob’s Creek’s wines into a four-course dinner, which the two did flawlessly. Following that, their delicious creations were served for a limited time at the restaurant, which has received very positive reviews from food enthusiasts.

You can find more information on ‘MAKE A DISH’ at the studio’s YouTube channel.

Vichayuth Chantan
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
Thank you for your subscription.