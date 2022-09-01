Cover Story: Tor Thanapob on balance, self-improvement, and the value of time

“We all have the same hours in a day, and we cannot possibly do all the things that we have said ‘Yes’ into doing all the time. Therefore, I’ve begun to say ‘No’, in order to truly find what my ‘Yes’ is.” – Thanapob Leeratanakachorn.

It was a sunny Monday afternoon in Bangkok when we got to meet up with one of Thailand’s most prominent actors working today, one who has graced our screens during the past decade: Tor Thanapob Leeratanakachorn – our next Digital Cover Star for September. Now at 28, traces of Tor’s boyish charms that viewers first fell for still linger. What’s notably different, however, is that he now carries himself with an air of maturity, firmness, and wisdom – a clear indication that the 19-year-old boy we once saw on screen almost 10 years ago has definitely now grown into a young man.

What evidently remains, though, was Tor’s punctuality and friendliness – he arrived at the set on time and greeted everyone with his usual easy-going, approachable nature. This punctuality of his was echoed in the sentiments he shared with us throughout the day – on the importance of time, the limited time we all have, and how he now cherishes that time more than ever. And although this was far from the first photo shoot he’s done, Tor still acts like everything, and every day, is brand new.

“To be honest, I still don’t even know what “good acting” really means.” Tor muses on his acting career. Even when over 10 years have passed, it seems like that term is still a mystery to him.

Tor himself, on the contrary, is rather firm and confident in knowing just who he is as an actor. So while the realm of “good acting” and performing remains elusive, Tor understands himself clearly who he is as one.