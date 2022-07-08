Cover Story: Note Panayanggool on healing through art, travelling, and nature

Under the theme The Great Escape, our third digital cover star Note Panayanggool walks us through her multifaceted artistic career and how travelling has played a huge part in inspiring her along the way. She talks to us about her connection to nature, living an environmentally friendly lifestyle, and using art as a medium of expression and healing.

Off the coast of Chomtien Beach in Pattaya, Note Panayanggool sets sail across the Gulf of Thailand, steering the whole crew back to the Ocean Marina Yacht Club where everyone had embarked earlier that morning for the cover shoot. The captain has taken a backseat, watching the self-assured conservationist and artist excitedly chart the waters through a series of twists and turns. One may mistake Note for a Bond girl type in her black and white one-piece swimsuit, but with one hand at the helm and the other on the lever, she lets you know she’s running the show. Checking her Longines HydroConquest 39 mm for the time, she charges forward, hoping to stay ahead of the setting sun.

It may be Note’s first time in a cockpit, but the sea is familiar territory. The multidisciplinary artist spends much of her time scuba diving, which she uses as an opportunity to educate her fans and followers about the underwater world. “I want to protect these places,” she muses. Her passion for marine life may convince enough people to think marine conservation is her full-time job, but that’s just half of it.

“When my contract with my label ended, I felt this freedom I’ve always been looking for,” she confesses. Note has left singing in her past, but it has also led her to further her creativity through other artistic endeavours. She may be known for her DJ sets at the coolest events in town or as a Wonderfruit regular under the stage name NOTEP (“I wanted a cool DJ name”), but has since branched out into different forms of visual arts, reiki, and sound healing, which she incorporates into her music. We sit down with her and talk to her about how she has come into her own since her singing days, establishing herself as a multifaceted visual and sound artist, using her platform to springboard her interest in environmentalism, and combining the two to become who she is today.