Cover Story: Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn and his journey into adulthood

He entered our screens on the third season of the Thai acclaimed television hit show Hormones: The Series at just the age of 17 as the clean-shaven head, shy, and timid character known as Pala. Who knew that seven years later, this young actor would turn into the CEO of his own company?

Actor Wongravee “Sky” Nateetorn has grown up before our very eyes. Now at 24 years old, Sky is no longer just an actor and model. Besides gracing the cover of magazines, runways, and events, the boy we first knew is now also an entrepreneur and businessman – handling business matters, deals, and schedules all on his own.

We met up with Sky atop the opulent Park Hyatt Bangkok Hotel at the spacious Penthouse Cocktail Bar, overlooking the dynamic views of Bangkok city. As our Digital Cover Star for October, Sky is here for a fashion photoshoot with one of his favourite watch brands – French luxury watch and jewellery manufacturer Breguet.

The actor turned up at 10 o’clock on the dot in beige casual wear, sporting a cap. Simple, casual, and stylish, the 24-year-old greeted the crew warmly with a wai and a smile on his face. Despite the years that have passed, Sky still looks as youthful as ever.