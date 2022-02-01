Meet Faiq Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei’s nephew, who now plays for Chonburi Football Club

The recent and much-welcomed addition to Chonburi Football Club is none other than the world’s most wealthy footballer and royal descendant of the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam. Meet Faiq Bolkiah.

It’s been quite a buzz in the global football community when former Premier League academy talent and Brunei royal family member Faiq Bolkiah found himself a new home in one of Thailand’s top squads, the Chonburi Football Club. Although his enormous wealth has sparked mixed opinions, the club’s head was quick to clarify that the new member is a part of the team due to his skill and performance, not his background. This has quickly become quite clear, as Faiq Bolkiah has made a significant contribution to his team in just a short period of time. Read on to learn more about his affluent family background and football career.

[Hero Image Credit: Chonburi Football Club; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @fjefrib]

Background

Born in Los Angeles, 23-year-old Faiq Bolkiah is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei and one of the heirs to Hassanal Bolkiah’s USD 20 billion fortune. He’s also the son of the Prince of Brunei, Jefri Bolkiah. Whilst Faiq Bolkiah is not a household name like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s certainly the wealthiest footballer on the planet at the moment. Nevertheless, while the young star doesn’t really need to work to earn a living, this hasn’t stopped Faiq Bolkiah from pursuing a career in football.

Football career

Faiq Bolkiah kickstarted his football journey as a Premier League academy talent. Over the years, he spent time in the academies of Southampton, Chelsea, and Leicester before moving to Maritimo. The football player left Portugal without making a single first-team appearance, but wasted no time in getting back into the game after agreeing on a deal to link up with Chonburi Football Club. He completed his move to his new home ahead of the second half of the 2021/2022 Thai League 1 tournament earlier this year.

At the time of writing, Chonburi Football Club currently sits second in Thailand’s top tier, just a few points behind Buriram United. With Faiq Bolkiah’s impressive ability and experience, all eyes will be on this key player to help bring victory to his new home.