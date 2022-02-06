Fashion’s 3 most influential couples, according to the internet

After swooning over Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal with ASAP Rocky, couples’ fashion has becoming a major conversation topic. A recent report looks to identify the most influential couples in the world of fashion.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky broke the internet once again this week, with a single photo revealing the famous singer’s rounded pregnant belly. But is the couple’s style really number one when it comes to the fashion planet? Things are not so sure there. In recent months, it looks like they’ve been upstaged by Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who recently got engaged, as well as by Tom Holland and Zendaya. Different personalities and different styles.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly vs Zendaya and Tom Holland

Do you prefer the style of Zendaya and Tom Holland, the looks of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, or the streetwear of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky? A difficult choice if we consider that these three couples have for months had a more than significant impact on fashion, and more precisely on our interest for various specific items of clothing. That’s according to a new report released by global fashion search engine Stylight, which looked at the influence of the six most prominent couples in the industry.

You may be surprised to learn that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose outings rarely go unnoticed, seem to have a considerable influence on our wardrobes. Their flamboyant look particularly got attention from the public during the last edition of the MTV Video Music Awards. Stylight saw a spike in Google searches for the two names together (+1,000%) in January 2022, as well as for some of their favorite fashion pieces: body chains, chin jewelry, and armor rings.

The power of ‘The Ferragnez’

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s matching outfits seem to be a hit as well, with a focus on their most edgy and glittery pieces, from rhinestone tights and blazers to leather bombers and chelsea boots. Without even talking about clothes, the couple is at the center of attention with a jump of 900% of Google searches for their two names together during the month of December 2021.

But the inseparable duo that seems to have the most clout in the fashion industry is none other than The Ferragnez, formed by influencer and business woman Chiara Ferragni and rapper Fedez. Not content with boosting the searches of the brands they promote, the couple seems much more powerful together than apart. For instance Stylight observed a not very significant increase in Google searches for the names ‘Chiara Ferragni’ (+12%) and ‘Fedez’ (+13%) between January 2021 and January 2022, while at the same time the keyword ‘Ferragnez’ was the object of a peak of interest of +900%.

If Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s looks are still the talk of the town, their relationship doesn’t seem to get people buzzing. Searches for the keywords ‘Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’ only increased by 78% on Google 24 hours after the MET Gala on September 12, 2021.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.