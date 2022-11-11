LSA LIVE! In Conversation with Thanapat “Film” Kawila on the LGBTQ+ role he’s been waiting for his whole life

Thian is a character that has taught me about the values and what it means to be human, said Thanapat “Film” Kawila.

The role of Thian, the main protagonist in the current hit series To Sir, With Love (Khun Chai in Thai) airing on ONE31 Channel is one that actor Film Thanapat has always been waiting for. When the opportunity came, there was no stopping for him.

The ratings have been peaking in various charts nationwide with To Sir, With Love since it came on air in early October – a forbidden tale of love between two men – and the numbers and viewers are only increasing.

In Thai-Chinese families and Chinese society, the patriarchy and masculinity always prevail. But what happens when such case is turned upside down when the heir of the powerful family, Thian, who is expected to succeed his family’s empire, falls in love with another man? To Sir, With Love, is more than just a Y-series love story, but a true reflection of the barriers and limitations we still face as a society today, especially when it comes to minority groups such as the LGBTQ+ community. Thian, played by actor Thanapat “Film” Kawila, and Jiu, played by actor Rachata “Jam” Hampanon, must maneuver between their duties, responsibilities, and what their hearts truly desire against the backdrop of a long-held family tradition that is considered sacred and unbreakable.

Here, we get to sit down with the lead actor Film Thanapat to talk about his role, experience working on the project, and how it has changed him for the better.