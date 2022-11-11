LSA LIVE! In Conversation with Thanapat “Film” Kawila on the LGBTQ+ role he’s been waiting for his whole life

Thian is a character that has taught me about the values and what it means to be human, said Thanapat “Film” Kawila.
The role of Thian, the main protagonist in the current hit series To Sir, With Love (Khun Chai in Thai) airing on ONE31 Channel is one that actor Film Thanapat has always been waiting for. When the opportunity came, there was no stopping for him.
The ratings have been peaking in various charts nationwide with To Sir, With Love since it came on air in early October – a forbidden tale of love between two men – and the numbers and viewers are only increasing.
In Thai-Chinese families and Chinese society, the patriarchy and masculinity always prevail. But what happens when such case is turned upside down when the heir of the powerful family, Thian, who is expected to succeed his family’s empire, falls in love with another man? To Sir, With Love, is more than just a Y-series love story, but a true reflection of the barriers and limitations we still face as a society today, especially when it comes to minority groups such as the LGBTQ+ community. Thian, played by actor Thanapat “Film” Kawila, and Jiu, played by actor Rachata “Jam” Hampanon, must maneuver between their duties, responsibilities, and what their hearts truly desire against the backdrop of a long-held family tradition that is considered sacred and unbreakable.
Here, we get to sit down with the lead actor Film Thanapat to talk about his role, experience working on the project, and how it has changed him for the better.
“This was my first time playing such a role, and it’s one that I’ve always expressed how much I want to one day take it on,” the actor shares. “I don’t see this as a role that would open more doors for a larger fanbase, I don’t know how other actors approach playing an LGBTQ+ role, but for me, it’s been something I’ve wanted to play for years now. It’s a character that is very far from who I am personally, and as an actor, I think that’s something incredibly challenging and rewarding at the same time.”
“As a heterosexual, I always wondered if I would be able to deliver the role in the most realistic, credible, and respectable way – one that would make viewers believe in character too,” Film adds.
“When they contacted me for the role, I immediately accepted the offer,” he goes on to explain. “There was no doubt in my mind. I didn’t even think of anything else, I didn’t even consider which actor I was going to star alongside with, all I knew was that I was very grateful and glad to get this opportunity.”
And by playing the role of Thian, the actor shares that there was no box – or limitations – for him to fit in.
“In terms of being LGBTQ+, there’s really no concrete definition to describe Thian,” the actor shares. “He doesn’t fall under any type, he’s just someone who is attracted to the same sex.”
“At the core of this character is someone who loves beauty. Deep down, Thian is someone very feminine, and has emotions related to what is deemed as such. He wants to be a woman, loves Chinese operas, and loves to dress up,” Film goes on to explain about his character. “He loves elegance and glamour. He would use hair pins to style himself, etc.”
“On the other hand, thought, I refuse to limit the boundaries and limitations of what Thian is or could be, or even his gender and sexual orientation. Thian doesn’t see himself as something wrong, he just loves who he loves. And that is all.”
“I did a lot of homework when it came to this project,” Film explains. “I watched Queer Eye – the season where there were a total of five LGBTQ+ hosts. You can really see that none of them are the same, each of them would have their own quirks, characteristics, unique personalities, mannerisms, and ways of speaking. No one is the same as the other.”
“I used that perspective and experience to pick apart and blend in with the role I was given, then I’d have conversations with the director in the direction of where the middle ground was and where the story was heading towards,” he adds. “We didn’t want it to be too much or too little. My character, Thian, is someone who is the eldest son of a powerful Chinese family, so it’s almost impossible to portray his innermost, truest self.”
“When the cameras are off but I am still on set, I am still Thian. But everyone on set understands,” he shares. “Because it wasn’t like I was mocking or looking down on the character, it was just a method that I used to maintain Thian. That way, it makes it far easier and more efficient to enter into a new scene.”
“When it comes to leaving the character though, it’s something I call the relaxation method. It’s when I abandon myself from that place entirely. I’d watch cartoons, play games, and read books to get out of the zone.”
“What scares me the most as an actor is that I will fail in delivering the character to the audience, or not be able to do so to the level of my expectations,” Film discloses. “When I play, I always say that there’s always more that could be done, I can always go deeper, fuller, more extreme. Both the director and I agree on this as well.”
“If you were to ask me what this role has given me, is that it has taught me about the values of being human. As humans, we are all equal. I am not talking about gender or sexual orientations here, I’m saying that as humans, we are all equal and the same.”
“If you see your worth and value as a human being, then you wouldn’t live another day discriminating others,” he says. “There is nothing wrong about being human, regardless of your gender or sexual orientation – these things should be the least of our concerns.”
“In fact, we should all be proud of being born this way,” Film concludes. “Never tie yourself and your worth to anyone else’s views on life, their opinions, or their prejudices.”
“It has been quite uncomfortable, if I were to be completely honest,” Film confesses. “When I first entered the industry, it was practically impossible for me to go anywhere, let alone be my own person and own my true self.”
“I barely visited the malls, I wasn’t really able to live life normally, ” he further adds. “But then when I got to partake in this role, along with this other project called Fah Piang Din, it made me realise that the past five years has actually taught me a lot. I am much happier, much more content with the way that I live now. I don’t care as much anymore.”
“I realised that, you know, what I’m doing is not harming anybody – this is my life, and I am just living in it. So why place my happiness on other people’s expectations of me?” Film reflects. “The way I see life now is much like Thian – I’ve learned to let go. My attitude and perspective on life have changed. As a result of that, my approach has changed too.”
“To be fair – it hasn’t been the same. It’s because I already have it now,” the 29-year-old reflects. “But if you were to ask me if that dream is still alive and strong, then I’d say yes. The only difference is just that it just doesn’t feel or look the same as when I first entered the scene. Time has changed, the world has changed, and everyone has changed. Nothing ever stays the same.”
“I no longer view my dreams as something fixed – it’s become much more malleable. What matters most to me now is how to live and sustain that dream with each passing day.”
That doesn’t mean that Film no longer dreams of more success, though – his idea of success has just changed and expanded.
“I still want to succeed, I want to win awards that recognise my work, and I want to earn more money,” he says. “But at the end of the day, the truth is that I want to pass these successes to others. I want to earn lots of money so that my family can live more comfortable lives and have the extra expenses to help those in need.”
“I must admit that money is a very important factor in my life. But the truth is, you may be happy when you get everything you’ve ever wanted, but that happiness is usually only temporary,” Film explains. “I now look and chase for happiness differently, which is to give”
“I want to have enough money so that I no longer have to worry about money, to have enough to get by. My dream today no longer belongs to just me, but more so on making my dreams come true so that I can share them with others so they also get the chance to pursue their dreams as well.”