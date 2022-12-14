A Christmas gift guide for your gay friends this season of giving

We know you’ve got those friends who do the hand gesture, the ones who make your staycation a “slaycation,” and the ones who make any club a gay club. The problem arises this festive season: do you know what would be suitable as gifts for these fun folks? Here’s a gift guide for your gay friends, from your gay friend.

In this politically correct climate, we might as afraid to buy gifts for the Gays™. One wrong move and you’re cancelled on Twitter two times over. Would this rainbow-coloured cake seem stereotypical? Will this wad of money make them feel bad as they’re still subjected to the state of capitalism where they’re inherently on the losing side, trying to crawl their way into being “normal” in this patriarchal society? (I’m just kidding, please give me a wad of money).

As a quick gift guide, let us tell you what to buy the LGBT-cuties this festive season.

[Hero image credit: In Lieu & In View Photography/Unsplash]

A gift guide for The Gays™ this season of giving

A Tinder Gold subscription

We have a friend who just can’t find that special someone. Maybe their luck will turn once they got the premium subscription for Tinder. ‘Like’ back at all the guys and gals who like them first. If all else fails, there’s always Grindr.

A Dolly Parton album

Buying a Gay™ a music album is a minefield in itself. Don’t expect to buy an album by a popstar and expecting they’ll like it. Not everyone likes Ariana Grande, and not all gays are into Lady Gaga.

But some artists will forever be loved and recognised as the icon they are. We’ve never seen anyone who doesn’t appreciate Dolly Parton, and anyone who doesn’t appreciate Dolly Parton shouldn’t be your friend in the first place.

Other safe bets are Cher, Kylie Minogue, and maybe Carly Rae Jepsen.

Tickets to an obscure theatre play

There is one thing that theatre gays absolutely adore, and that is going to watch obscure plays that they can post a commentary/review on their Instagram about. Bonus points if the play is a critique on the government or on capitalism. We’re just kidding—all of them are. Check them out here.

If you’re looking for something lighthearted, so light that it will make you wonder why it took them how long to write the script, you can also grab tickets from Lakorn Nitade. Don’t bother looking at the synopsis—it’s always a romantic love story anyway.

Gym membership

A member of the LGBTQ+ can certainly put a gym membership to use. If they’re already a gym person, they’ll use it to prepare their summer body in time for Songkran, or a long-term bodybuilding session for White Party.

If they’re not a gym person, they’ll get to the gym, do 10 minutes of cardio, take a mirror selfie, then call it a day. It’s a win-win gift.

A suit

One, you can’t go wrong with a suit. Whatever your taste in fashion is, one needs a proper suit in their wardrobe. That eliminates the risk of buying something so subjective in taste.

Two, your friends would need something proper to wear when they show up to a dinner with their parents and attempt to salvage whatever’s left of their relationship. Kidding, not kidding.

Happy gift-giving, straights!