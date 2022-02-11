Gifts that Thai celebrities want to receive this Valentine’s Day 2022

Even the hottest Thai celebs have expectations when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts.

Flower bouquets, chocolates, love letters, and jewellery are no brainers when it comes to the season of love. While some may be over the moon at the thought of receiving these gifts, others are looking for something different. Thai celebrities are no different because the common gifts aren’t always the definition of perfect Valentine’s Day gifts. Thus, to find out what they really want, we’ve asked five Thai celebrities to voice their thoughts on what they want his Valentine’s Day 2022. If you’re curious about their responses, read on.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Instagram @nameraiva]

Prakarn ‘Name’ Raiva

Name Prakarn is a family man who hopes for nothing but love and affection from his sweethearts. Just a warm hug from his dear wife and daughter is more than enough to make his Valentines’ Day meaningful.

Papapin ‘Aom’ Verapuchong

Good activewear and a book to read are at the top of Aom Papapin’s list when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts. Aside from all the pampering that we’re pretty sure she’ll get from her special person, she takes this occasion as a reminder for self-love and self-development.

Punnapa ‘Aom’ Verapuchong

Unlike her sister, Aom Punnapa has no plans or interest in receiving any romantic gifts. Taking into account the ongoing Covid-19 situation, ordering food delivery and eating at home with her loved ones is the only thing that she looks forward to.

Dhun ‘Gabjay’ Packpongphanchai

Gabjay Dhun told us that she doesn’t take Valentine’s Day seriously – it’s simply another usual day. Since many of her clients won’t be available on this special day, it’s definitely a chance for this boss lady to relax and enjoy her me-time.

Netdaw ‘Mee’ Vattanasimakorn

The founder of whimsy fashion label Landmeé can’t wait to share and get some big love from her friends and family. A simple gesture or expression of love is all that it takes to fulfil Mee Netdaw’s Valentine’s wish.