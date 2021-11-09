Good Life Gurus: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, pageant queen and body positivity advocate

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

We usually think of glitz and glamour when it comes to beauty pageants. Although the emphasis has been shifted towards women empowerment over the past years, it’s still pretty much centred around ranking the physical attributes of the contestants. Especially for the Miss Universe Thailand pageant, it wasn’t until pretty recently when they started to celebrate a different kind of beauty. This year, however, they’ve taken this celebration to the next level with the newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021. Not only is she challenging the stereotypes around conventional beauty standards, but she’s also a perfect definition of being confidently beautiful with heart. Meet Anchilee Scott-Kemmis.

Anchilee Scott-Kemmis is challenging the perception of what a Thai beauty queen could look like, using the platform that she has secured to empower body positivity. Besides working as a plus-size model, she’s a passionate advocate for her very own campaign called Real Size Beauty. She has been using her power and influence to constantly remind us to unconditionally love our bodies and curves. She’s also a firm believer that body perfection is just a social construct. Beauty comes in all forms, and it’s in the eyes of the person who sees it.

Here, we sit down with Anchilee Scott-Kemmis to chat beauty and self-care. Read on for our exclusive interview with the young gamechanger, covering all things from her advocacy to her care-free lifestyle and love for skincare.