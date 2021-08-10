Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

She’s a self-proclaimed “boss babe,” and her Instagram account inspires you to be better at Instagram. Her businesses make you want to go on yachts in sustainable swimwear, or eat bread with garlic truffle dip. And her elegant, subtle, and effortlessly naturalistic aura is why she’s a major Good Life Guru to us. Meet Dhun Packpongphanchai, or Gabjay.

The woman behind Bangkok creative agency CO-O STUDIO, swimwear brand Studio Common, lifestyle brand Sunne Voyage, and currently-very-trendy homemade sauce label Aglioooooo, seems to be everywhere in the world of Bangkok millennials. She’s got her finger on the pulse of many of our favourite lifestyle trends, be it weekend trips, sustainable fashion, or late night snack cravings. How does the purveyor of such clever lifestyle branding, then, live a life of style herself?

Here, we chat to the charming Gabjay for a hot minute and gain a few valuable insights. Read on for a little backstory, and a lot of tips and tricks on how to live a good (and green) life in Bangkok, like Gabjay.