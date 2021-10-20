Good Life Gurus: Faunglada, leading woman in tech from the Ladies of Digital Age

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.
If there’s anyone that we would turn to for tech-related expertise, Faunglada is at the top of our list. Nicknamed Thailand’s IT Princess, she makes technology look easy and within reach for everybody. Her dedication to building technological awareness, as well as incubating the new generation of tech gurus, makes her the perfect icon of digitalism.
Faunglada is a familiar face in the tech community, but it wasn’t long ago that she decided to extend her skills beyond being a content creator. She’s now the main driving force and the leading woman behind Flourish Digital. As she takes on various roles, she flaunts the look and aura of a modern working lady, showing her followers what it means to be a female in a previously male-dominated field.
Here, we sit down with Faunglada to chat digital lifestyle and business. Read on for our exclusive interview with the young and driven entrepreneur, covering all things from her passion for the tech world over to her digital detox tips and her love for Japanese culture.
I’m currently active as a content creator and a Youtuber. I share edu-tainment content about the technology, innovations, and digital lifestyle through LDA: Ladies of Digital Age on various social media platforms. I’m also the boss lady behind Flourish Digital, a creative digital content firm based in Bangkok. It’s a stepping-stone for me to expand my content promotion and build a community of tech enthusiasts.
It all started after I achieved a certain goal as an influencer. I established my own company to pursue my passion for introducing a fresh perception of technology to the eyes of Thais. My mission is to nurture a women-dominated group of key opinion leaders who are ardent in technology, because I believe that every woman has the potential to educate others as much as men. Moreover, Flourish Digital serves as a new channel for me to initiate interactions through content production, too.
All our customers are from diverse backgrounds, and all of them use and are dependent on technology. We work with smartphones, gadgets, and smart solution products, as well as innovative technologies for B2B and even banks. We assist them in converting the sophisticated details of their products into the right and easy-to-understand message to deliver to their prospective consumers. Simply put, we work closely with them as a consultant to create content that caters to their needs and purposes.
Technology leads to new inventions that improve lives, and I think that is the true beauty of it. It brings about life-changing innovations that make things around us so much simpler and more convenient. Besides enhancing our productivity, it can even change our tomorrow for a good and better life, too.
To me, ‘the good life’ means I can create my own time without being a slave to it. Alarms and schedules are our masters, and I happen to love my job. However, I still believe in having the freedom to set aside the time to do things that I want to do without. Being happy with what I do without any limitations or restrictions, that’s the good life for me.
- Smartphone: connectivity is what I can’t afford to lose out on
- Desktop computer: I just discovered this not long ago because I had used only a smartphone and tablet for work. It’s for better work efficiency in company management
- Earphones: these help me a lot with productivity, and I need them for listening to relaxing podcasts
- A good notebook and pen: perfect for when I want to take a break from technology
- Blue-light blocking glasses: I’m always in front of the screen so it’s a must-have for eye protection
I love the feeling of having someone pamper me so I would say facial treatment, body spa, and getting my nails done. I never say no to anything that can make me look and feel good during my me-time.
I drink a lot of water, so I have a 2-litre water bottle with me all the time. Our skin is exposed to many things throughout the day, and these can draw out moisture. Thereby, it’s crucial to always hydrate yourself for a youthful skin complexion.
I’m normally occupied with a busy schedule, so I make sure to give myself some time to do stretching. Following a workout routine on Youtube is what I enjoy doing as well.
Old Town Bangkok is one of the places to go for the best breakfast. Especially in those traditional shophouses, there’s a fabulous vibe to chillax and start the day right. In addition, you get to eat something that you wouldn’t see in shopping malls or even cafes.
Of course Scarlett Wine Bar. They offer one of the best selections of food and wine as well as a glorious view of the Bangkok sunset. Very romantic.
I think the second floor of Sushi Masato is Bangkok’s hidden gem that everyone can’t miss out on. They serve a wide array of premium Japanese cocktails and it comes with your choice of pairings. You can even have a cocktail with Japanese uni. Absolutely worth checking out.
I’m a Japanese culture lover so I would say Donki. It’s a great all-in-one shopping spot and you can find everything Japanese that you need there. It’s near Thonglor too, so you can continue hanging out after you’re done with shopping.
Pranburi.
Life in Bangkok can be a little overwhelming sometimes. Find every opportunity to reward yourself, even if it’s a small thing. Depending on your lifestyle, you can go to your favourite restaurant after work and cafe-hopping during the weekends. Just don’t forget to pamper yourself.