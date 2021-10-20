Good Life Gurus: Faunglada, leading woman in tech from the Ladies of Digital Age

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

If there’s anyone that we would turn to for tech-related expertise, Faunglada is at the top of our list. Nicknamed Thailand’s IT Princess, she makes technology look easy and within reach for everybody. Her dedication to building technological awareness, as well as incubating the new generation of tech gurus, makes her the perfect icon of digitalism.

Faunglada is a familiar face in the tech community, but it wasn’t long ago that she decided to extend her skills beyond being a content creator. She’s now the main driving force and the leading woman behind Flourish Digital. As she takes on various roles, she flaunts the look and aura of a modern working lady, showing her followers what it means to be a female in a previously male-dominated field.

Here, we sit down with Faunglada to chat digital lifestyle and business. Read on for our exclusive interview with the young and driven entrepreneur, covering all things from her passion for the tech world over to her digital detox tips and her love for Japanese culture.