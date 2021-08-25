Good Life Gurus: Jirada Yohara, fitness advocate and raving ball of energy

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.
If you’ve been setting up a home gym, investing in designer workout leggings, or simply following healthy lifestyle influencers on the ‘gram, Jirada Yohara (or Loukkade) should not be missed on your list. The energetic, fun-loving, and charming wellness advocate knows how to lift a mean weight in the gym, but is also a purveyor of living a happy, healthy, and honest lifestyle.
Formerly a VJ for Channel V, she now runs a clothing brand and a jewellery brand, all the while still finding the time to share her workout tips and tricks (and the occasional flex) for her followers online. Here, Jirada Yohara speaks to us about living the good life in Bangkok, between fitness, family, and the delight of finding surprise chocolate in the fridge. Read on and revel in her positive energy, and find out why her ultimate goal is to do a perfect deadlift when she turns 70.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @loukkade/Instagram]
I am a former VJ at Channel V, Thailand. I got into weight training 7 years ago and I hold a certificate in nutrition and as a senior fitness specialist. I also have a clothing brand called Hahaha The Happy Girls, and I just discovered my new obsession (pearls), which is why I started an accessories collection under my surname, Yohara.
I started doing hot yoga because I wanted to get in shape. One day, my friend asked me to join her training session at her place and I decided to join her because I thought it would be fun to work out with friend. For me, weight training was the most enjoyable, and it made me feel like I wanted to lift more and more.
For me, working out is a lifetime commitment. It’s not just about posting your six-pack on Instagram (which I also do most of the time actually) but making a commitment for life. I appreciate elderly people who can play tennis with their grandkids, or even my mum, who is 70, and is still able to do a deadlift in perfect form. That is what living a good life is all about!
For me, the good life means having an ability to perform physical fitness activities without tiring easily — even if I am 70.
Living my good life is so simple: having barbells at home, seeing iced coffee and chocolate every time I open the fridge, or even calling my mum and hearing her voice. This is living my good life.
1. Family
2. Health
3. Financial plan
4. Friends
5. Breakfast
I make my own salad every morning.
I don’t waste food, and I also cut off plastic straws for good.
I believe in resistance training. I keep fit through weight training, but it’s not only what I do to keep fit — it is my life!
For those who are a fan of fried chicken and waffles, Brooklyn Baker is a must.
Yaowarat, where fun and good food are combined.
If drinks can be smoothies, I love the “Something Passion” smoothie from Snooze Atlas.
I love Siam Center and Emporium.
Koh Chang or Koh Phra Thong.
Limit the time spent on your phone. Today we are living in a world that is filled with too much information. It can be toxic for you sometimes. Try no social media before 12pm, and find something else to do, like exercising, listening to a podcast, or reading some good books.