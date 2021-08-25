Good Life Gurus: Jirada Yohara, fitness advocate and raving ball of energy

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

If you’ve been setting up a home gym, investing in designer workout leggings, or simply following healthy lifestyle influencers on the ‘gram, Jirada Yohara (or Loukkade) should not be missed on your list. The energetic, fun-loving, and charming wellness advocate knows how to lift a mean weight in the gym, but is also a purveyor of living a happy, healthy, and honest lifestyle.

Formerly a VJ for Channel V, she now runs a clothing brand and a jewellery brand, all the while still finding the time to share her workout tips and tricks (and the occasional flex) for her followers online. Here, Jirada Yohara speaks to us about living the good life in Bangkok, between fitness, family, and the delight of finding surprise chocolate in the fridge. Read on and revel in her positive energy, and find out why her ultimate goal is to do a perfect deadlift when she turns 70.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @loukkade/Instagram]