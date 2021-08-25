Home > Living > People > Good Life Gurus: Jirada Yohara, fitness advocate and raving ball of energy
Good Life Gurus: Jirada Yohara, fitness advocate and raving ball of energy
Living
25 Aug 2021 04:14 PM

Good Life Gurus: Jirada Yohara, fitness advocate and raving ball of energy

Lisa Gries
Creative Content Director, Bangkok
Good Life Gurus: Jirada Yohara, fitness advocate and raving ball of energy
Living
Good Life Gurus: Jirada Yohara, fitness advocate and raving ball of energy

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

If you’ve been setting up a home gym, investing in designer workout leggings, or simply following healthy lifestyle influencers on the ‘gram, Jirada Yohara (or Loukkade) should not be missed on your list. The energetic, fun-loving, and charming wellness advocate knows how to lift a mean weight in the gym, but is also a purveyor of living a happy, healthy, and honest lifestyle.

Formerly a VJ for Channel V, she now runs a clothing brand and a jewellery brand, all the while still finding the time to share her workout tips and tricks (and the occasional flex) for her followers online. Here, Jirada Yohara speaks to us about living the good life in Bangkok, between fitness, family, and the delight of finding surprise chocolate in the fridge. Read on and revel in her positive energy, and find out why her ultimate goal is to do a perfect deadlift when she turns 70.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: @loukkade/Instagram]

Please give us a little background about yourself and what you do.

I am a former VJ at Channel V, Thailand. I got into weight training 7 years ago and I hold a certificate in nutrition and as a senior fitness specialist. I also have a clothing brand called Hahaha The Happy Girls, and I just discovered my new obsession (pearls), which is why I started an accessories collection under my surname, Yohara.

What is the story behind your fitness journey? How did it all begin?

I started doing hot yoga because I wanted to get in shape. One day, my friend asked me to join her training session at her place and I decided to join her because I thought it would be fun to work out with friend. For me, weight training was the most enjoyable, and it made me feel like I wanted to lift more and more.

 

What role do you think fitness plays in living a ‘good life’?

For me, working out is a lifetime commitment. It’s not just about posting your six-pack on Instagram (which I also do most of the time actually) but making a commitment for life. I appreciate elderly people who can play tennis with their grandkids, or even my mum, who is 70, and is still able to do a deadlift in perfect form. That is what living a good life is all about!

What does the good life mean to you? How do you live the good life?

For me, the good life means having an ability to perform physical fitness activities without tiring easily — even if I am 70.

Living my good life is so simple: having barbells at home, seeing iced coffee and chocolate every time I open the fridge, or even calling my mum and hearing her voice. This is living my good life.

 

What are your 5 good life essentials?

1. Family
2. Health
3. Financial plan
4. Friends
5. Breakfast

What is your self-care ritual?

I make my own salad every morning.

What do you do to be more sustainable or eco-friendly (in work or privately)?

I don’t waste food, and I also cut off plastic straws for good.

 

What do you do to keep fit?

I believe in resistance training. I keep fit through weight training, but it’s not only what I do to keep fit — it is my life!

Where do you go for… the best breakfast in Bangkok?

For those who are a fan of fried chicken and waffles, Brooklyn Baker is a must.

Where do you go for… the best date night in Bangkok?

Yaowarat, where fun and good food are combined.

 

Where do you go for… the best drinks in Bangkok?

If drinks can be smoothies, I love the “Something Passion” smoothie from Snooze Atlas.

Where do you go for… the best place to shop in Bangkok?

I love Siam Center and Emporium.

Where do you go for… the best escape from Bangkok?

Koh Chang or Koh Phra Thong.

 

Lastly, a word of advice for living the good life in Bangkok:

Limit the time spent on your phone. Today we are living in a world that is filled with too much information. It can be toxic for you sometimes. Try no social media before 12pm, and find something else to do, like exercising, listening to a podcast, or reading some good books.

People Wellness Fitness Good Life Gurus
You might also like ...
Lisa Gries
Creative Content Director, Bangkok
Lisa loves to travel, and is always on the lookout for the world’s best nap spots. She’s a serious Asian art history nerd, and has a knack for languages and coffee table books. She hopes to publish her own novels one day, one of which will likely be called ‘All The Great Conversations I Had In A Bangkok Speakeasy.’ It’s a work in progress.
Travel Drinks Dining Watches
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

We’re Social

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk