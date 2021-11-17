Good Life Gurus: Jirayut Srupsrisopa, founder of Bitkub

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

Cryptocurrency is all the craze right now and has been for a while. When you think cryptocurrency, you think Bitkub, and when you think Bitkub, you think Jirayut ‘Topp’ Srupsiposa. The 31-year-old Oxford-educated entrepreneur and blockchain technology visionary is the epitome of pursuing your interest and turning it into a triumphant career. Established merely three years ago, Bitkub has become a phenomenon in the crypto world, thanks to Topp.

In the ever-evolving world of crypto, the Bitkub founder and CEO has been making a name for his company and himself. In fact, he has really made his way to the top (pun intended). From a financial consultant to an esteemed entrepreneur, meet the man behind Bitkub, Thailand’s leading regulated cryptocurrency exchange.