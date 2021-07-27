Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

Lockdown or not, it’s no secret that Bangkok loves music, thrives on coffee, and adores ‘gramming a neon light signs in trendy hidden bars. June Patcha Hengsadeekul — who effortlessly rides this wave of cool — totally get this. She’s a DJ by day, and one of the Humans of Mutual Bar by night. Between those hours, you may also find her at her film-inspired coffeeshop, concept store, and community space, Fics.

Juggling simultaneously three of the things urban city dwellers adore most, June Patcha Hengsadeekul definitely scores high in cool points and good life guru wisdom. We were lucky enough to snag a few minutes with the busy and buzzing Bangkokian, chatting all things good life ethos and lockdown life changes. Read on for some sweet insight into June’s authentic, original, and heartwarmingly honest character, and her two cents on the importance of strong relationships, pandemic workouts, and why you should always look out for the potholes.

There’s a red light sign at Mutual Bar that reads, “People You May Know.” On our list of Good Life Gurus, June Patcha Hengsadeekul is one you should definitely know.