Good Life Gurus: Maria Poonlertlarp, pageant queen turned environmentalist

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it.

It isn’t often that the worlds of beauty pageants and environmentalists collide, but if there’s one person that seamlessly brought the two together (and made it look beautifully organic), it is her: Maria Poonlertlarp.

Many know the Thai-Swedish beauty pageant titleholder as a model and singer, famously winning the Miss Universe Thailand 2017 competition, and finishing as a top finalist at the international ceremony. Her claim to fame got her plenty of local and international attention, yet Maria has always been adamant on channeling this spotlight in the direction of a cause closer to her heart: the environment.

The self-proclaimed “earth child” has launched various eco-friendly initiatives, using her platform as a voice of reason, information, and inspiration. With both SOS Earth Thailand and Yora Thailand, she continues to be a major player in the narrative around sustainability in Thailand, and continues to put forward this message in a way that is creative and approachable.

Here, we chat to the Maria Poonlertlarp about all things environment, growth, and personal motivation. Read on to find out about her journey from pageant queen to activist, and why you should always give a smile to the person selling you fruit on the street.