Good Life Gurus: wellness wonder woman Ploy Pornpratharnwech of Polli’s Cafe

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

For many of us, it took a pandemic to get us to consume more vitamins and pay more attention to adapting healthy habits. For Kunamas Pornpratharnwech, or Ploy, it came quite naturally.

The health and fitness advocate inspires followers daily on how to train harder, eat better, and develop an honest and wholesome relationship to the world around us. Sharing her philosophy with hungry Bangkokians, she is also the owner of the beloved Polli’s Cafe, serving up an array of nutritious dishes, smoothie bowls, and brunch time favourites.

Ploy makes eating your vegetables look cool, and here she shares some insight into how you too can achieve this look. Read on for what the chia seed pudding expert has to say about mental health, self-awareness, and bringing peace to your mind through wellness.