Good Life Gurus: Root the Future, Thailand’s largest plant-based community

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it.

Contrary to popular belief, vegans don’t bite. At least, Max Hellier and Joanna Broomfield didn’t bite when we sat down to chat with them as shy non-vegans. Boasting an infectious positivity and a heartwarming open-arms kind of energy, it’s easy to see how they’ve gained such a mass following in such a short amount of time.

The plant-powered power couple is behind the largest plant-based and sustainability community in the country, and really at the forefront of the plant-based movement in Thailand. Want to read up on why COP26 failed us? Got a vegan doughnut craving to satisfy? Looking for an eco-friendly luxury hotel for the weekend? Root the Future, in all it’s versatility, holds all the answers to these questions, and is both an informative and easily accessible source of knowledge.

Max and Joanna inject a lot of fun into what is often otherwise seen as an intimidating and somewhat still foreign kind of lifestyle. Through quirky taste tests, entertaining videos, and honest reviews, the couple manages to find that fine balance between social cause and social media. They’ve developed Root the Future into a true Black Book (or dare we say, Green Book) for the vegan community, or just the community that is seeking a more sustainable lifestyle. It should be all of us. It could be all of us. Read right on and let these two Good Life Gurus explain to you how and why.

[All images courtesy of Root the Future]