Good Life Gurus: Sakson Rouypirom, the social entrepreneur behind SATI

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

There are people you meet who move you with their craft, or motivate you with their passion. After our interview, Sakson ‘Saks’ Rouypirom invokes not only both these sentiments, but adds on one very grounding aspect: he inspires you to be better.

Sakson Rouypirom is the founder and director of the SATI foundation, plant-based restaurant chain Broccoli Revolution, Na Projects Group, and Covid Relief Bangkok. Born and raised in the United States, he holds a degree in psychology from NYU, though after graduating, took his talents a little closer to home. Back in Thailand, Sakson Rouypirom has shed a spotlight onto issues often hidden from the light here, be it sex trafficking, physical- and emotional abuse, or drug abuse. Through and with SATI, he fostered a system of education in underserved communities and for youth in need, uniting many of his projects under the cause for which the Thai word “sati” stands: mindfulness.

Here, we speak and listen with great admiration to the man behind the social movement. Covering both his work and his private life, we came to find that the two don’t present much of a separation for Sakson, but rather a harmonious and inspiring relationship that follows a simple, honest, and giving philosophy. Read on for interesting insight on sustainability and social enterprise, as well as the power of daily meditation, cold-pressed green juice, and not letting societal norms define you, no matter who you are.