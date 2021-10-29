Good Life Gurus: Sea Assakul, founder of cool kid kombucha brand Sea’s Kombucha

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it.

You can’t call yourself a cool kid in Bangkok if you don’t drink kombucha. You especially don’t get to don the moniker if you don’t drink Sea’s Kombucha. Here, we chat to the man behind the mania, Krisanai ‘Sea’ Assakul, as he spills the fermented tea on his good life staples and his must-visit spaces.

If Sea’s surname rings familiar, it’s likely you know it in association with the renowned Ocean Group corporation. Nevertheless, in our chat with him, the youngest of the four Assakul siblings is refreshing — effervescent, like kombucha almost — to speak to. Beyond his background in finance, and the heavy weight of his family empire, in our chat Sea speaks mostly to mindfulness, and mindful living. This, paired with his big love for surfing, bouldering, and quality brews ranks him high on our list of Good Life Gurus.

Here, young Sea Assakul shares the story behind his eponymous kombucha brand, his favourite neighbourhood for bar-hopping, and the best butcher in Bangkok. Read on for valuable insight into running a business mindfully, ethically, and sustainably in 2021, and staying in tune with the outdoors as a modern millennial with great taste.