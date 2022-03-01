Good Life Gurus: Foodie and fitness influencer Sea Chalita

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.

Social media platforms serve more than just news and lifestyle updates. Besides entertainment, seeking health and well-being inspiration has also becoming a rising trend. People love watching the diet and workout routines of influencers, and because so many influencers are non-celebrities just sharing a part of their lives, the level of relatability is very enticing. Especially food and fitness influencers in Thailand seem to be ever-growing. One that stands out amongst them all is Sea Chalita.

If you think that food and fitness influencers are all about eating clean food or showing fat-to-fit transformations, Sea Chalita and her ‘Stay Hungry Stay Sexy’ page are here to change that perspective. Unlike many others, the influencer’s journey started from her pure passion for food and the high level of enthusiasm that she has for sports. A fantastic blend of these two driving forces has led her to become the dedicated influencer that she is today. While others opt for healthy food and gym workouts to look and feel good, Sea Chalita is a firm believer that great health and body shape require no sacrifice, and that they’re possible to achieve even without clean food. Moreover, she prides herself on being the epitome of living a perfectly balanced life.

Here, we sit down with Sea Chalita to chat about her life as a lifestyle influencer. Read on for our exclusive interview with the young and driven woman, covering all things from her passion for food and fitness to her self-love attitude and carefree lifestyle.