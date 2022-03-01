Good Life Gurus: Foodie and fitness influencer Sea Chalita

Bangkok is a city brimming with talented personalities and charming characters who have pushed their way through to really make their mark. There’s no doubt that they’re truly living their best life, and doing it in great style. In our Good Life Gurus series, we explore and ask the city’s millennial tastemakers and cultural arbiters to reveal what the good life means to them, and give us a little insight into how they live it up.
Social media platforms serve more than just news and lifestyle updates. Besides entertainment, seeking health and well-being inspiration has also becoming a rising trend. People love watching the diet and workout routines of influencers, and because so many influencers are non-celebrities just sharing a part of their lives, the level of relatability is very enticing. Especially food and fitness influencers in Thailand seem to be ever-growing. One that stands out amongst them all is Sea Chalita.
If you think that food and fitness influencers are all about eating clean food or showing fat-to-fit transformations, Sea Chalita and her ‘Stay Hungry Stay Sexy’ page are here to change that perspective. Unlike many others, the influencer’s journey started from her pure passion for food and the high level of enthusiasm that she has for sports. A fantastic blend of these two driving forces has led her to become the dedicated influencer that she is today. While others opt for healthy food and gym workouts to look and feel good, Sea Chalita is a firm believer that great health and body shape require no sacrifice, and that they’re possible to achieve even without clean food. Moreover, she prides herself on being the epitome of living a perfectly balanced life.
Here, we sit down with Sea Chalita to chat about her life as a lifestyle influencer. Read on for our exclusive interview with the young and driven woman, covering all things from her passion for food and fitness to her self-love attitude and carefree lifestyle.
I graduated from the UK with both a Bachelor and Master degree and recently came back to Thailand because of Covid-19. While working at home and helping out with my family’s business, I spend the other half of my time being a food and fitness blogger.
Everything started right before starting university when food became my passion and I was so obsessed with taking foodgrams. I took pictures of every meal that I ate to capture the memories. However, the more I posted, I became worried that my friends would think that I was spamming them with food photos on their Instagram feed, so I decided to create a separate Instagram account.
In addition, I have always been a very athletic person. Food and sports are the best combination to really describe who I am. I named my page ‘Stay Hungry Stay Sexy’ because aside from sharing content about my lifestyle, I want to show everyone that food doesn’t mean guilty pleasure. Real food is never an obstacle to achieving and maintaining body shape if you know the right way to take care of yourself, and there’s no point in limiting yourself to just clean food. It’s not going to last, and you’ll still find yourself coming back to what you’re craving for.
Whether you’re passionate about food or not, it’s one of the life essentials that everyone can’t live without. For me, it all comes down to knowing what kind of food is ‘good food’ for you or enjoying food with people you want to be surrounded with. That’s how food delivers a good life.
The happiness that I gain from being with good people and eating the food that I love is my ideal good life. That also spans to other aspects in life including health, love, and passion. Finding the perfect balance makes a good life possible when you make it a habit to ensure that all of them are in perfect alignment.
- Delicious food.
- My phone. It’s like my best friend.
- Wallet.
- Lip gloss.
- Covid-19 kit: masks and alcohol gel.
I don’t like being strict with myself when it comes to routine, but I always try my best to work out three to four days per week. That frequency depends on my schedule but 30 minutes of exercise each time is the minimum. Even though I’m a foodie, that doesn’t mean I’m not selective with what I eat. Pampering myself with healthy food as well as once-in-a-while spa treatments are a part of my self-care ritual as well. It’s all about moderation and maintaining balance.
If I know the restaurants or shops use eco-friendly materials then I tend to order takeaways and deliveries from them more. The same goes for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, I always go for brands that are sustainability-driven if they have the products and items that I want.
Doing vigorous workouts like long-distance running and tennis.
Polli’s Café. Every corner there is fabulous for the ‘gram.
Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu. Great for a peaceful and romantic dinner date without any unwanted distractions.
Crimson Room at Velaa Sindhorn Village. The vibe there really lives up to the drinks. I love the music there as well.
The Siam area. It’s the centre of everything so you can spend the entire day exploring and having fun. Also, it’s like a shopping mecca and it has everything that I need.
My best escape is at any place that has a rooftop space. It’s like moving myself away from the hustle and bustle that’s happening down there to chillax, indulge in good food, and enjoy all the stress-free moments.
Whatever the situation may be, just keep smiling and live with no regrets. If there’s anything that you want to do or pursue, don’t hold yourself back. It’d be such a shame to think back and ask yourself regretful questions like ‘Why didn’t I do it?’ or ‘Why did I hesitate and keep worrying?’
Bangkok has countless things to offer and there’s no reason to wait if you really want something. The longer you wait, the more you’re missing out. Follow whatever your heart desires and do it at your best.