Growing up in front of the public eye with Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat

What was it like working with Juné Plearnpichaya?

It’s been fun, we’ve actually never worked with each other before. This project was our first time working together.

You know that feeling when you meet someone for the first time and it’s quite tense? After meeting Juné for just a bit, we became comfortable around each other so fast. It was like meeting a longtime friend for the first time. When you work together with such a dynamic, it makes the work so easy.

For instance, if there is anything that I want in a scene I can just easily go to her and say: I think this is how I want it, this is how I want to approach it – there’s so much teamwork in that. We’d often brainstorm together to bounce off our ideas and feedback – how the scene went, how it played out, and so forth. Once we talk it out, we’d always end up with the same vision for the scene.

Truthfully, I’ve never really encountered such rapport with other actors like the before, one that is able to see the same vision, and with such dedication too. Juné is quite a serious actor, actually. She will always be checking for feedback – if this is okay, if this works, if this is good enough. She’ll always be asking for my opinion to see how the scene worked for me and how it could be better – whether there needs to be any fixing, what was good about it, and so forth.

I find that dedication of her’s very impressive, so we worked very well together. We’d have serious discussions about our scenes together and also prepare in advance on how we should approach the scenes, because to be honest, it’s hard to portray characters who have already been in long-term relationships together. Because at the beginning [of the movie], there was no backstory between us.