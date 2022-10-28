Growing up in front of the public eye with Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat

It’s hard to believe just how much and fast time has passed. Like many actors in his generation and Nadao Bangkok, Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat has come of age in front of our very screens. We may often wonder – what’s beneath that cool and fun exterior, and how does he do it so well?
Peach Pachara, is no doubt a household name – he’s been so for the past decade. After his breakout role and first film feature in the 2011 films SuckSeeed and The Billionaire, we’ve watched the once baby-faced actor grow up in front of our very eyes.
Peach is now 29, and, after dozens of hit projects, music, and ventures later, he’s here to talk to us about his latest film with GDH – OMG! (Oh My Girl), and how much he has grown as an actor and a person.
Set to release in theatres on 27 October, learn more about this multi-faceted actor in our interview below.
To be honest, I found out that Sky turned out to be much more of a troll than I had thought. He is actually a hilarious person once you get to know him. I met him for the first time way back when he first entered the entertainment industry, and he was so quiet. But now that I really get to work with and know him, I realised that he’s actually one funny guy, which is a lot of fun to work with.
I think this movie is like a painting of some sort. Everyone participating in this project came in with their own individual inputs, and it’s like they incorporated those inputs and thoughts into the project as well. For example, it’s not just the director with the direction – everyone else also has their own direction when approaching this project. So I feel like this project is much more free-forming than the previous ones I was in, where the characters are usually very linear and strict. Whereas on the other hand, this project is whatever you want to do with it.
It’s been fun, we’ve actually never worked with each other before. This project was our first time working together.
You know that feeling when you meet someone for the first time and it’s quite tense? After meeting Juné for just a bit, we became comfortable around each other so fast. It was like meeting a longtime friend for the first time. When you work together with such a dynamic, it makes the work so easy.
For instance, if there is anything that I want in a scene I can just easily go to her and say: I think this is how I want it, this is how I want to approach it – there’s so much teamwork in that. We’d often brainstorm together to bounce off our ideas and feedback – how the scene went, how it played out, and so forth. Once we talk it out, we’d always end up with the same vision for the scene.
Truthfully, I’ve never really encountered such rapport with other actors like the before, one that is able to see the same vision, and with such dedication too. Juné is quite a serious actor, actually. She will always be checking for feedback – if this is okay, if this works, if this is good enough. She’ll always be asking for my opinion to see how the scene worked for me and how it could be better – whether there needs to be any fixing, what was good about it, and so forth.
I find that dedication of her’s very impressive, so we worked very well together. We’d have serious discussions about our scenes together and also prepare in advance on how we should approach the scenes, because to be honest, it’s hard to portray characters who have already been in long-term relationships together. Because at the beginning [of the movie], there was no backstory between us.
My character is someone who is warm – a very, very nice guy. He’s such a good person. He’s always trying and putting effort into his relationships and everything he does. For instance, if he likes someone, he will try his best and put his best foot forward to make the relationship work.
He’s not someone who goes off track in life ever. Pete is the opposite of Sky’s character, Guy, in every single way.
A lot actually! I am a very good person (he says jokingly). I think this is a character who overthinks a lot, it’s a serious character who plans things ahead and is very orderly. I think that is the similarity between us both, thinking about this and that, and so forth.
And he may not be that funny of a person. I don’t know, I don’t see myself as someone who is funny, but I like to make a lot of jokes. The more I make jokes, the less funny I am. The director told me that if I don’t make jokes I’d be such a funny person, but because I make lots of jokes, I’m not funny.
The character is literally like that, he tries to be funny and fun, but he’s just not that at all.
Briefly, it’s about two main characters – Guy and June, who are portrayed by Sky and June, respectively. They’re college friends. Guy has always secretly liked June, but he was never brave enough to confess his feelings. He doesn’t like to admit or talk about his feelings or who he likes.
It’s not really a love triangle, it’s more like love in the wrong place and at the wrong time. Guy likes her, but every time he gathers enough courage to confess to her, she’s in a relationship. And when she’s single, he’s in a relationship. So it’s like this cycle repeating itself over and over again until June meets my character and we get into a relationship.
So Sky’s character is like this shoulder devil somewhat. He like causes mayhem to everyone’s lives, whether intentionally or not. Guy’s not a bad person, but he’s just always there to complicate things and the lives of those around him.
It was not intentional at all. Back then, doing something in front of people was not my strong suit in any way, it was like the worst skill set that I had.
So there are two sides of the story, and I’m not sure which one is true. One of it is that I was a part of the music label Smallroom, and there was a casting for a movie Best of Times (2009). They were trying to find someone to play the protagonist (played by Arak “Pae” Amornsupasiri) when he was a child as well as Yarinda Bunnag (the female lead) as a child. This was a casting based on Smallroom.
They called my older sister, Pear (Pimpisa Chirathivat), to cast as Yarinda as a child, and I accompanied her to the casting that day. At the time, there wasn’t a role [yet] so they just filmed a tape of us, and someone from Nadao Bangkok was the one that filmed it.
There wasn’t anything to that up until the project SuckSeed came into the picture, and they were looking for actors. They were like, wait, there’s this tape of this kid we filmed a while ago, let’s see it. Then they called me in.
I did around five takes, and the first one went really badly because I was nervous. I even stuttered trying to say my name. I basically came back for additional auditions around five times, and then got the role.
At the first casting, I remember telling my mom that I definitely wouldn’t get it. In short, I got the role amid utter confusion and surprise from my end. At that time I think there were only around two candidates left – me and Gunn Junhavat, and they asked us to come in to meet one of the already casted members.
I went into the room and met Kao Jirayu (Jirayu La-ongmanee) for the first time, and we just clicked. We started to joke around like old pals. I think I got the role because of the rapport and energy we had together.
I was shocked. At first when we were working there only consisted of like 6 people – the director, casting director, some other candidates, but then when you’re really on set, there’s like 60 people. I never knew that like, woah, is a movie set really like this and this big?
I remember the first day of filming, my hands froze, they wouldn’t even move. I was tense all over.
Then it started to get fun. I started having a lot of fun when it felt more comfortable and familiar, l felt like I was working and hanging out with my friends at their houses.
So it started from there, and then I was in The Billionaire (2011) next. That also changed the way I thought about acting. I think it’s become delicate, this job is delicate.
Wow, they are remarkably different from one another.
Well, first of all it’s been over 10 years since then, around 12 years, actually, and I did grow up. I think I am less impulsive. I used to be a very short-tempered person and would constantly have these mood swings. I was much less flexible and satisfied with things. I’d get frustrated easily.
But now that I’ve grown up – and I think this also comes with age – I’ve become a much calmer person. I ponder a lot more, I used to be someone with a very fast mouth. I usually never thought about what I would say – I think that’s a part of being young, like, my emotions and feelings would always come before reason. As you get older, you ponder more. For myself, I think I think a lot more.
If you were to ask me if the “fun” in life has dwindled? I’d say yes it has. That’s because I think a lot more about things that I do. As a result of that I also sometimes wonder I’ve become boring, like have I become a boring person now?
I feel that way sometimes, because I think a lot more now. I think there’s more responsibility to take on too.
No I don’t, I try to not see it as such, but I do think about it sometimes. This is because you know, when I was younger for instance, I was much more active. I’d go out and party a lot. I’d meet all these people, friends, and all that.
Nowadays I just work, and I’ll get tired. If I’m having dinner with friends and they invite me somewhere after now, I’s likely decline either because I’m tired or have to work the next day.
I think differently now, I’ve grown and matured. So maybe it’s like, maybe I’m just old now. Time has passed and now I’m just older.
Well it’s definitely different. I think people expect more from you because people don’t really look at your age once you officially start working. Everyone sees you as an equal and expects you to be a professional.
But of course, you’re still bound to make mistakes – that’s the thing. And what you really have to do is to learn to cope with your mistakes. People don’t forgive that easily, especially when you’re in the public eye.
If you make one mistake, people may remember that for life. A lot of the stuff that I did in the past, people still bring them up, they still remember.
A lot of things that occurred when I was starting out, like at 20 years old for example, where I made some mistakes. But until now, it still haunts me.
So you have to learn to cope with it, you have to learn to be strong.
I think that’s what I had to learn. It used to hurt me a lot as well. It used to make me think, Like, (he pauses) sometimes I feel worthless about it. Sometimes I feel a lot of pain. I’d wonder to myself –why do people have to be so unkind towards one, single mistake that all of us are bound to make? It wasn’t in my intention to make those mistakes.
And it actually did mess my life up a bit as well. I’ve become super concerned with things. I get paranoia now, (he hesitates) I think.
That’s why I don’t go out in public anymore. You get scared. At the same time, though, it is your job to get back up on your feet and do something that you’re good at.
I can tolerate a lot more now. I am now good at having a f* you attitude. You have to have that attitude to survive in this field because at the end of the day, nobody really cares. You know what I mean?
Like, you used to be someone, but you can also be nobody within a few days. We’re just moments.
Before people might have cared about you a lot, you have fans, followers, and all that stuff. But once you start to get older, they move on to the next young, big, thing.
It’s hurtful sometimes, but it makes you learn, you learn a lot about how to become stronger, more independent, and you learn to see the world differently.
I think that also translates to your work ethic a lot as well. I have become so much more serious about what I do, more considerate about how I do things. How I deliver my jobs, and how I need to take it really seriously.