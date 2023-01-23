10 highest-paid football players in the world

Immense sporting fervour, success stories of underdogs, iconic players and nail-biting competition — there are more reasons than one behind why football is a religion for some. And, in 2022, Lionel MessiLionel Messi put an end to the debate as to who is the GOAT in football in the FIFA World Cup. While the records made and broken, pique the interests of not just football fans but almost everyone, the net worth and earnings intrigue all too. And so, it is indeed interesting to take a look at the highest-paid footballers in the world.

While Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals against Morocco, the Argentine giants defeated Kylian Mbappé and the French squad in the finals to lift the coveted golden trophy. And, though this might mean the FC Barcelona star rightfully proved to be the greatest player, Mbappé stole the show and won hearts with his ferocious attacks and gaming spirit.

What contributes to the earnings of the world’s highest-paid football players

Massive salaries from tournaments, such as the Premier League and Euro Cup aside, players earn through endorsements, club transfer fees and signing bonuses.

It is rather interesting to note that since 2014, this is the first time that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer hold the apex positions in terms of income. According to Forbes, when the two crossed the USD 100-million mark in annual income for the first time in 2018, they were well into their 30s; while Mbappé achieved the feat when he was just 23. However, after the Al Nassr deal, Ronaldo is back at the top of the order and holds the apex position as the highest-paid football player, mentions a Mint report.

The Forbes list of the highest-paid footballers is created by combining both on and off-field earnings for the 2022-2023 season. The parameters include “base salaries and bonuses, and off-field estimates that reflect annual cash from endorsements, licensing, appearances and memorabilia, as well as businesses operated by the players.”

With Erling Haaland of Manchester City becoming the highest-paid player in the Premier League games, let us see what is the income of the richest stars of the football world.

Here are the highest-paid football players of the 2022-2023 season

(Main and featured image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/ @cristiano/ Instagram)